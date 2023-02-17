2023 Baseball BayouJamb Media Day

Held at West Monroe High School.The 2023 BayouJamb is scheduled to held 2/18/23 at Aulds Field at West Monroe. Photo by TOM MORRIS/The Ouachita Citizen. All rights reserved,

 TOM MORRIS 318.237.3030 c.2023.TOMMORRISPhotos.com

Due to the rain in Ouachita Parish over the last week, the Bayou Jamb Baseball event will move from West Monroe High School to Ruston High's baseball field Saturday. 

Tags

Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.