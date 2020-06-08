Just about everything about Corey Straughter is unique.
If the statistics on paper don’t show it, the coaches on the bayou would be more than happy to tell it.
Sure, he’s an All-American talent walking the corridors of ULM’s athletic facility. But he’s much more than just a rare talent.
Straughter is a diligent worker that head coach Matt Viator often finds working with other young defensive backs long after practice has concluded.
He’s a student of the game that cornerbacks coach Perry Carter finds sitting in the front row during team meetings, jotting down notes on his pen and paper. Straight from the mouths of coaches and into Straughter’s notepad, the Monroe native puts those words directly into action on the field. Furthermore, Straughter takes no short cuts when it comes to being the best.
“It’s very unique,” said Carter, who is entering his second season with the Warhawks after previously spending eight seasons with the National Football League’s Houston Texans. “To be honest, not to disrespect anybody else, it’s kind of uncommon at the collegiate level. Five or 10 percent of the guys in all of college ball are that on it about attention to detail. You know the older guys are usually the cool guys. They’ll kick back usually because they know all this stuff. I was telling somebody the other night that when it’s all said and done, I could see him becoming a football coach. He has a passion for it and knows the game.”
Straughter won Carter over the first time Carter turned on the tape. Immediately Carter saw Straughter’s undeniable talent, but expectations for Straughter’s career rose the minute he first interacted with the former Neville standout.
“He asked questions and took it all in. He was very inquisitive, very intelligent,” Carter said. “After a while, I told him my expectations for him were here (raising his hand high), and that my expectations shouldn’t be higher than his. He would take those things from the meeting room to the field. He’s a student of the game. I often get text messages from him, ‘Hey coach, how can I put on the tape in the media room.’ He wants to be great.”
The nation is starting to take notice just how “great” Straughter is. After last year’s junior season, where Straughter allowed an FBS-low catch rate at 28.6 percent, Pro Football Focus awarded Straughter All-American status. The rising senior also earned First-Team Sun Belt honors last year, as well, after leading the team in interceptions for the second consecutive season. Straughter picked off five passes in 2019 and also recorded a team-high 10 pass breakups. Straughter, who started at ULM since stepping on campus as a freshman, led the conference with 15 passes defended. So how did it feel for the local standout to receive national recognition for his stellar play during a season in which the Warhawks went 5-7? Somewhat empty.
“I mean, honestly, it wasn’t that satisfying,” Straughter said. “I appreciate it. (Carter) keeps us level headed, and of course it’s nice to see after you put in the hard work every day.”
During Straughter’s time at ULM, there’s been an influx of local talent. Just last year, the roster had 12 players from Monroe and West Monroe combined. And some have made their way onto the field as early contributors, like former Ouachita standout Josh Newton a season ago. Viator previously said in an interview with The Morning Drive with Aaron Dietrich and Jake Martin that Straughter took Newton under his wing and worked with Newton consistently before and after practice.
“The thing about (Newton) is he’s just like me,” Straughter said. “He craves the game just like I do. It’s all he thinks about. For him to be doing what he’s doing, I’m not even surprised.”
Newton, like Straughter in 2017, is coming off of a successful freshman season. Both Newton and Straughter held down the secondary last season for the Warhawks after putting in the extra work on and off the field.
Carter saw that extra work put in firsthand.
“I’ll tell (Straughter) about something I want to work on pre-practice, and when I get out there for practice, he’ll be drilling it already,” Carter said. “Every day after practice, he kept all of the corners out there to work on press or off-man coverage or man-to-man technique. Whatever was in our game plan that week, they would be working on it after practice.”
Getting any work in during a pandemic that canceled spring practice and locked the doors at the athletic facility has been somewhat problematic for many players. No matter what, though, Carter wasn’t worried about Straughter finding ways to get his work in.
Straughter said his uncle, Charles Straughter, had weights set up in his backyard, so the ULM defensive back invited some of his teammates to come and train. In his first week back on campus, he was immediately satisfied with work he previously put in. And the coaches were certainly pleased to see an in-shape Straughter on campus, reassuring everyone that Straughter isn’t satisfied with those postseason honors he received last year. The coaches could’ve predicted that…
“I’m still smiling ear to ear thinking about all the accolades he got,” Carter said. “I would text him or call him after each one. I’m like a proud father. He’s reaping the benefits for all of his hard work. It’s paying off with success. He handles his business in the classroom, does what’s right and is very professional. To have a kid like that (on our team), I’m ecstatic.”
Straughter’s confidence heading into the 2020 season is high. Not just because he’s confident in his own ability, but he also believes the talent level at the position has risen. And he’s hoping the play on the field backs it. Straughter is anxious to prove any naysayers wrong, like oddsmakers in Las Vegas who set the over/under win total for ULM at four. For Straughter, that’s just another reason to get back to work, as if he needed any more reason to.
“You always look at things the naysayers say and what the doubters think you can’t do,” Straughter said. “Individually or as a team, I’ll just add it to the fire. It’s extra fuel.”
ULM likes to say, “The Best is on the Bayou” in local commercials. After the career Straughter has already had at ULM, it’ll be hard for naysayers to dispute that claim at cornerback in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.