Carroll leaned on its inside duo of Randarius Jones and Deonte Edwards to erase a 13-point third quarter deficit in a 45-39 win Tuesday night at Bastrop.
Edwards started the Bulldogs on the comeback trail with eight third quarter points, while Jones bucketed six of his eight points in the final frame.
“That’s an advantage we have with those two big kids,” Carroll coach Lonnie Cooper said. “We did a good job of rebounding defensively and offensively. We missed a few bunnies around the rim in the first half. In the second half, those big kids made their shots.”
Leading 30-19 at halftime, Bastrop’s margin swelled to 34-21 when Semaj Tennant beat the full court press for a layup on a dish from Jordan Rabun.
Bastrop, however, would go scoreless for the remaining 5:44 of the third quarter.
“Shot selection killed us in the second half,” Bastrop coach Theabury Odom said. “Obviously, they played better defense around the rim in the second half. We got impatient. We saw openings, and instantly took the shot instead of working the ball around. There was no need for us to rush our shots with a lead like that.”
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs began to utilize their height advantage down low.
Three buckets by Edwards and a Jones putback triggered an 11-0 spurt as Carroll closed the deficit to 34-32 at the end of the third quarter.
Set up by a jump pass from Rabun, Tennant interrupted the dry spell on Bastrop’s first possession of the second half to make it 36-32.
Carroll began to take over from there.
Bastrop’s next 10 possessions resulted in seven missed shots, two missed free throws, two turnovers and an offensive foul.
On the two possessions after Tennant’s basket, the Bulldogs tied the game at 36 on consecutive rebound buckets by Jones.
Two possessions later, Craytonio Simmons drove the left baseline to put Carroll in front 38-36 with 4:53 to play.
There was no further scoring until Edwards made the front end of a shooting foul to put Carroll up 39-36 with 1:40 to go.
Carroll widened the difference to 43-36 on its next two sequences. Ricky Johnson made both ends of a one-and-one, and Jones scored from up close to put the Bulldogs in command, 43-36, with 51 ticks on the clock.
Dentavion Hawkins connected on a 3-pointer with 39 seconds remaining to keep Bastrop’s faint hopes alive.
With a chance to close within one, Bastrop misfired from 3-point range on its next two possessions.
Johnson knocked down both ends of a double bonus with five seconds left to seal the victory.
“I thought we played well enough to win,” Odom said. “We just have to learn to close people out.”
Dentavion Hawkins navigated his way through traffic on the break to give the Rams a 9-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Johnson’s long 3 gave Carroll its final lead of the first half, 12-11.
Up 21-17, the Rams extended the margin to 30-19 at halftime on the strength of a 9-2 run. Dentavion Hawkins scored seven points during the surge, including a three-point play.
Johnson scored eight of his team-high 12 points in the second quarter for the Bulldogs. Also contributing to the Carroll scoring were Edwards with 11, Jones with eight, Lazarus Burks with five, Shamar Williams with four, Rictavion Johnson with three and Simmons with two.
Dentavion Hawkins topped all scorers with 16 points — nine in the second quarter. Closing out the Rams’ scoring summary were Tennant with seven, Kyron Williams with six, Tony Hawkins and Rabun with four and Keshaan Scott with two.
Carroll (3-5) has taken its lumps against a rugged early-season agenda. All five losses have come at the hands of teams that made deep playoff runs last season — Class 5A Ouachita (twice), Zachary and East Ascension, and Class 4A Peabody.
“It’s been brutal, but we have to keep working,” Cooper said. “We’re not to the point that we can beat those teams right now, but we have a chance to get there.”
It doesn’t get any easier for the Bulldogs, who are paired against two-time defending Class 2A state champion Rayville on Wednesday at 8:15 p.m. in the Wossman Tournament.
Bastrop (2-4) ventures to Northwood-Lena on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.
JV Game
Ricky Johnson and Demardrick Blunt scored 17 points apiece as Carroll won the junior varsity matchup, 41-36.
Kyron Williams topped Bastrop’s scoring summary with 12 points.
____________________________________________
BOX SCORE
Carroll …. 7 12 13 13-45
Bastrop … 9 21 4 5—39
CARROLL (3-5) — Ricky Johnson 12, Deone Edwards 11, Randarius Jones 8, Lazarus Burks 5, Shamar Williams 4, Rictavion Johnson 3, Craytonio Simmons 2.
BASTROP (2-4) — Dentavion Hawkins 16, Semaj Tennant 7, Kyron Williams 6, Jordan Rabun 4, Tony Hawkins 4, Keshaan Scott 2.
Three-point goals — Carroll 3 (Johnson 2, Burks 1), Bastrop 1 (Dentavion Hawkins). Total fouls — Carroll 14, Bastrop 15. Free throw shooting — Carroll 6-11, Bastrop 6-10. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none.
