Sterlington head coach Lee Doty had one message to his team following Thursday night’s 50-18 victory against Carroll: We can still get better.
It’s every coach’s dream to be able to say that after an undefeated regular season record. And it's not just an unblemished record. The Panthers have eight victories by 18 points or more this season as the No. 1 team in Class 3A.
“It feels really good, man,” Doty said. “The kids have worked hard and the coaches have worked hard. This doesn’t happen a whole lot. To be undefeated and be district champs, it’s not our ultimate goal, but we’re tickled to death right now.”
A year ago the Carroll Bulldogs went into halftime leading 13-3 against Sterlington. The Panthers rallied and scored 27 unanswered points to defeat the Bulldogs on the road. The loss ate at Carroll coaches and players for a full year, and on Thursday night, the C-Dogs would get another shot at taking down the No. 1 team in Class 3A.
No, the Bulldogs did not lead at halftime, but after Zay Ford threw for 256 yards in the first half alone, the Bulldogs trailed 21-18 at the break with a question to answer in the second half — could the C-Dogs hang?
History has a way of repeating itself…
The Panthers outscored Carroll, 27-0, in the third quarter to generate a lopsided victory. After giving up 292 yards in the first half, Sterlington gave up just 46 yards in the second half.
“I don’t know if we got complacent or not, but we settled down too much,” Carroll head coach Tank Washington said. “Whenever you’re playing a good team like that, you can’t do that. Hats off to Coach Doty and his staff for getting his kids fired up. And they’re probably going to make a long run in the playoffs. We have a lot of special kids too, but we have to put a full game together.”
Sterlington committed to the fullback dive with Bryce Lark to start the second half. Three straight rushes led to J’Keldrick Miller taking a handoff 53 yards for his third score of the night, extending the Panthers lead to 28-18. Miller led the Panthers with 133 yards and three touchdowns on six carries.
Caleb Andrews and Kellan Hall combined for a sack on the Bulldogs first possession of the second half. A brilliant open-field tackle by Cole Thompson set up a third-and-long opportunity where Sterlington safety Max Risinger generated pressure for an Armod Mills interception.
“We just went in and made some adjustments defensively,” Doty said. “We started double covering their big receiver there and made them beat us with someone and something else. The coaches did a good job sticking it in. And then things just kind of snowballed the wrong way for Carroll. But I tell you, I have a lot of respect for Carroll. Coach Tank and those guys do it the right way.”
Just like that the game swung completely in Sterlington’s favor, much like in 2020. Again the Panthers seized the opportunity to create separation. Sterlington quarterback Mason Lawhon connected with a wide-open Romaj Hatfield down the sideline on a 43-yard touchdown strike to give the Panthers a 35-18 lead.
Carroll answered the touchdown by entering the red zone on the ensuing possession, but a Javarius Hymes sack on third down forced a fourth-and-long that culminated in an incomplete pass. The Panthers forced back-to-back fourth down stops to keep Carroll scoreless in the third quarter.
Lawhon’s 71-yard strike to receiver John Barr allowed Sterlington to go up 42-18 with less than two minutes remaining in the third quarter. Lawhon was four-of-nine for 175 passing yards and three touchdowns.
A fumble on the ensuing kickoff gave way to a two-yard Bryce Lark touchdown, and the quarter ended with a Cliff Jones interception for the Panthers. Hymes forced a fumble in the fourth quarter that set up a safety.
The first half was much more competitive, though it started about as poorly as it could have for the Bulldogs. A bad snap on the second play of the game put Carroll behind the sticks before a poor punt two plays later gave the Panthers the ball at the Carroll 35-yard line. In other words, it was far from a coveted start for the C-Dogs.
It took Miller just two rushes to find the end zone for the Panthers, as Carroll quickly found itself in a 7-0 hole against the undefeated Panthers.
But Zay Ford’s arm and Carroll’s receivers wouldn’t go down quietly. Hall was one yard shy of dropping Ford in the end zone for a safety on the ensuing possession, Carroll’s signal-caller hit Xhane Williams on a 99-yard vertical down the sideline. Carroll running back Amareya Greeley was stopped shy of the goal line on the two-point try, so the Panthers clung to a 7-6 lead.
But after the Panthers went three-and-out on the ensuing possession, the Bulldogs went to work with its ground game as Greeley rushed for 30 yards on three carries. Carroll eventually faced a fourth-and-five at the Sterlington 42-yard line, and Ford converted with a five-yard pass to Williams. Three plays later, Ford found Nate Roberts in the corner of the end zone on a 37-yard strike that beat double coverage. Greeley’s run failed again, so Carroll clung to a 12-7 lead.
Sterlington needed a spark facing a third-and-7, so the Panthers drew up a play-action pass that saw Lawhon throw back against the field to a wide-open John Barr for a 63-yard score.
The momentum still seemed to be on Carroll’s sideline, as the Bulldogs answered with a drive that entered Sterlington territory once more. Facing a third-and-five, Greeley was dropped at the line of scrimmage by Luke Handy, and on the ensuing fourth down attempt, Thompson was in perfect position to force an incompletion down the field.
Sterlington’s defense stepped up throughout the first half. One possession later, the Bulldogs went for it on fourth-and-two from their own 39-yard line and Greeley was stuffed shy of the marker by a slew of Panthers.
Sterlington took advantage of the short field on a two-play, 41-yard drive. Miller broke loose on a 34-yard score to give the Panthers a 21-12 advantage with less than four minutes to play in the half.
But Carroll came right back down the field with Ford tossing another touchdown pass. His third was a 43-yard hookup with Roberts.
With the Panthers victory, Sterlington improved to 42-4 in the regular season under Doty.
Sterlington clinched the No. 1 seed with the victory in the Class 3A playoffs and awaits to see who the Panthers will host in the opening round.
