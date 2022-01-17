No time for the Ouachita boys basketball team to hang its head. Not in this district.
The (13-5) Lions’ seven-game win streak was snapped by (15-3) Ruston in a 49-48 loss last Friday night. The Bearcats have now won 10 straight games, as District 2-5A currently has four teams ranked inside the Top 10 of Class 5A.
“I think it’s the toughest district in the state,” Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison said. “No classification has that many district teams in the Top 10. I hope that prepares us for the playoff run.”
No. 3 Ouachita will play at No. 2 ASH Tuesday before hosting No. 7 West Monroe Friday. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the Lions will take on (Class 4A) No. 11 Woodlawn-Shreve at 3 p.m. Saturday in Calvary Baptist’s tournament.
“I wouldn’t say there’s any added pressure this week,” Madison said. “I knew this district was going to be tough. I knew it was going to be tough for anyone to go undefeated. Now Ruston is a Top 10 team. I told our guys that. They just need to go out there and have fun. The pressure is on me.”
While the Lions aren’t harping on the loss, Ouachita coaches are doing everything they can to point out mistakes that were made against Ruston. And quite frankly, the loss featured problems that have lingered for some time.
“First and foremost, we have to close games out,” Madison said. “We were up by seven with two minutes left in the game, and we were up four with under a minute left with the basketball. We got stops, but we didn’t rebound. That’s been our Achilles heel so far.”
The good thing for Ouachita is the amount of experience the Lions possess on the floor. The three veteran players — Sterry Leonard, Rashad Davis and Phil Bradford — have each thrived in their senior seasons. And they’ll need to continue to do so with back-to-back Top 10 matchups this week.
“They know what to expect,” Madison said. “They got the experience last year, and they don’t want to experience the shortcomings we did last season.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
