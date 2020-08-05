The Bill Clark Memorial Golf Tournament will be held Sunday, Aug. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Squire Creek Country Club Ballroom. We will also be inducting and recognizing your newly elected LMTA 2020-2021 Officers during this event. There will be an open bar available at 5:30 p.m serving beer and wine. A cash bar for hard liquor will also be available. The dress code for this event is Business Casual. Along with dinner, there will be door prizes and a 50/50 reverse raffle. Tickets will be available at check-in for the social at 50.00 dollars each.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the event venue allows a maximum of 125 guests. As of Monday, August 24, only a handful of tickets remain. Tickets to the social are included for tournament registration. We encourage you to secure any additional tickets you may need for guests as soon as possible.
Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis in order to comply with capacity regulations. If you are having issues purchasing tickets online please feel free to email Communications Coordinator, Allison Strahan at allison@lmta.la.
Registration will begin at 7:00 a.m., Monday, August 10; breakfast will be provided shortly before tee time. The tee time is 8:00 a.m, we will be beginning with a shotgun start. We encourage registrants to allow for travel time before the event.
Please note that proper golf attire is required at Squire Creek. Denim jeans are not appropriate attire on the practice facilities or the golf course. Shorts are permitted at any time. The use of metal spikes is prohibited on the practice facilities as well as the golf course.
Box lunches will also be provided for tournament participants at the end of the round of golf.
