After being limited to just two hits in a loss against Ouachita Christian the night before, the (9-6) West Monroe Rebels showcased its own dominant outing on the mound against No. 1 (12-3) Sterlington Saturday afternoon.
Junior right-hander Drew Blaylock tossed a one-hitter against the Panthers, as the Rebels redeemed the Friday night defeat to the Eagles with a 7-1 victory against a championship-caliber Sterlington team.
Blaylock tossed 6.1 innings and allowed just three free bases. Blaylock carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, but Clay Benson shattered it with solo homer for the Panthers. Seth Edwards replaced Blaylock after the homer and closed the game out.
Blaylock was set to end his afternoon after the sixth inning, but the junior wanted to finish what he started.
“I didn’t realize he had a no-hitter,” West Monroe head coach Wade Simoneaux said. “I was looking at the runs on the scoreboard, because that’s what leads to wins and losses. I was going to pull him after six and 85 people said, ‘Coach, coach, coach…’ They didn’t want to say (no-hitter). And I’m like, ‘What? (Seth) Edwards needs some work.’”
Blaylock attempted to inform his coach without actually saying it…
“It’s an unspoken rule in baseball that you don’t bring up the no-hitter,” Blaylock said. “So I didn’t say it to him, but he didn’t know. He said when he went down to talk with (pitching) coach (Brent) Achord he had 85 guys bombarding him.”
West Monroe got on the board first with its patented purposeful rundown with runners on the corners. With two outs, Hayden Federico, who reached on a single, slowly attempted to steal second and baited a throw from catcher Grant Mangrum to second. Josh Pearson then charged home and crossed the plate before Federico was tagged at first base for the final out of the inning.
Leading 1-0, the Rebels continued to put the barrel on the ball. Logan Shurden and Tanner Young reached third and second, respectively, with singles. Then Cole Brasher stepped to the plate and knocked both in with a single to extend the Rebels lead to 3-0.
Blaylock found himself in a jam in the third inning. With runners on second and third with one out, Blaylock got the top of Sterlington’s order to fly out to end the threat.
“We don’t let anything get us down,” Blaylock said. “We’re ready for the challenge."
Federico got his second hit of the game in the third inning, knocking in Reed Eason, who reached on a single. West Monroe’s lead grew to 4-0, but West Monroe stranded two when Sterlington pitcher Joby Guthrie got out of the inning with a ground out.
Blaylock continued to roll along and got some good play from his defense, as Kade Pittard chased down a fly ball in foul territory to keep Sterlington’s offense at bay.
“I thought we were about to be the first team in a long time to throw a no-hitter and then get no hit,” Sterlington head coach Mark Sims said. “We had a little pride about ourselves right there (in the seventh inning). The game was in hand, but we wanted to get a hit. That’s what pride does. Blaylock, gosh. What can you say? He was up, down, in and out. It was just a great outing.”
The Rebels chased Guthrie in the fifth after Britt Jordan knocked in Eason and Federico with a double. Federico was 3-for-3 at the plate in the victory. And Jordan continued his hot start to the season, as he is now 11-for-21 (.524) on the season.
“I’ve been alternating because (Alex) Sikes is a good catcher also, but Britt is hot as fire right now,” Simoneaux said.
Tanner Young had two hits in the victory.
The Rebels had 11 hits in the victory after Simoneaux completely overhauled the lineup.
“Sterlington is a good team, so that’s a quality win right there,” Simoneaux said. “I put the lineup in a hat and started picking names because we had to mix it up. It shouldn’t matter who we have in the box. Everybody should be pulling for that guy.”
West Monroe will begin district play against Ruston at J.C. Love Field in Ruston, while Sterlington will play Ouachita again on Tuesday.
