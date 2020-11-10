The LHSAA is moving forward with its postseason plans that include state championship games being played in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Dec. 26-28.
Schools will have to play a minimum of four games to be able to participate in the postseason. Only 10 football schools in the state have played less than four games going into Week 7, LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said.
Bonine also clarified the brackets would remain the same as before, and if a team is dealing with COVID-19 issues and cannot play that playoff week, said team's opponent would then advance in the bracket.
"We're looking to do it as simple and as fair as possible, and one day, someone is going to be eliminated. And that's not going to be a good day...," Bonine said. "We're just trying to make southern lemonade out of these lemons."
Bonine said he wanted the playoffs to resemble normalcy after he recommended the LHSAA keep its Superdome location and date to the executive committee Tuesday afternoon.
"The best experience for football is for our kids to play on that fleur-de-lis in the Superdome," he said.
Hours after West Monroe and Ouachita canceled its final two games of the regular season due to Ouachita having positive cases, Bonine said the state has had an average of 13 cancelations per week.
Last week had the highest number of cancelations so far with 28 games being scratched, and Bonine said there were already 18 cancelations as of Tuesday.
"The common denominator is Halloween," Bonine said. "With the social function, we've seen the increase."
Bonine said teams would have the opportunity to opt out of the playoffs for financial reasons. If a low seed would end up losing money paying for travel with a split of a 25% gate, pulling out of the playoff contest would be an option. Should that happen, the higher seed would simply advance instead of reshuffling the brackets.
As far as the state championships go, spectators will be asked to purchase individual tickets for specific games. The Superdome will be cleared out after every game for the stadium to be sanitized.
So if someone plans on watching all three games on a specific day, that person would then have to purchase three separate tickets.
As far as basketball goes, there has been discussion about the requirements teams must meet to participate in the postseason. Bonine mentioned teams having to play at least 50 percent of its district games, but the LHSAA is still formulating a plan on the hardwood.
"We're learning from football and we'll be able to implement some of that stuff in basketball," Bonine said.
