If fans want to see football played on the high school level this fall, they better start praying for Phase 4 of a K-12 reopening plan now.
Louisiana High School Athletics Association executive director Eddie Bonine told the House Education Committee that practices, let alone games, cannot begin until Louisiana gets to Phase 4, according to The Advocate. It remains unclear what Phase 4 will look like since there is no fourth phase of the White House’s recommendations for re-opening the U.S. economy.
Louisiana will remain in Phase 2 until at least July 24. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a mask mandate last Saturday.
Bonine also stated the LHSAA never said it would cancel its sports seasons and that switching fall and spring sports has been discussed, though it's not the LHSAA's first option.
Bonine was one of several speakers who appeared before the House committee on Monday, where speakers discussed plans for opening schools.
