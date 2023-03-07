The No. 1 Wossman Wildcats (29-5) were denied its sixth state championship game appearance in the last eight years when No. 4 Bossier defeated the Wildcats, 48-42, Tuesday night in the Non-Select Division II semifinals.
Bossier upsets Wossman in semis
Jake Martin
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Recommended for you
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- OCS' Parker hands baseball over to Devinney
- Photo-enforced citations discussed in Winnsboro
- Trey Altick Roundup: West Monroe, Neville record unblemished weekends
- Carroll not looking ahead to Wossman with state tourney berth
- Wossman beats South Beauregard in semifinals
- 53 teams flood NELA for 2023 Altick tourney
- Wossman heads back to Top 28 with quarterfinal victory
- Ouachita advances to quarterfinals with hard-fought win vs. Hahnville
- Lady Wildcats repeat as state champions
- Four applicants lined up for WMPD chief exam
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
READ MORE
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The No. 1 Wossman Wildcats (29-5) were denied its sixth state championship game appearance i… Read moreBossier upsets Wossman in semis
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
The SEC men's basketball tournament descends on Nashville again this week with everything fr… Read moreSEC tournament odds, analysis, predictions as contenders looking to knock off favored Alabama
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreNets-Rockets, Wizards-Pistons spread plays: Best bets for March 7
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The Home Field Sports fantasy baseball rankings series continues with catchers and designate… Read more2023 fantasy baseball catcher/DH rankings: The future is now for Adley Rutschman
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The West Monroe Rebels (10-1) and Neville Tigers (6-4) defeated every team in front of them … Read moreTrey Altick Roundup: West Monroe, Neville record unblemished weekends
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
One of my favorite marketing campaigns ever was Nike's "Witness" that centered around LeBron… Read moreMARTIN: We were all witnesses at UFC 285
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Even the A-Team’s John “Hannibal” Smith would approve of No. 3 Carroll’s 71-52 victory again… Read moreCarroll not looking ahead to Wossman with state tourney berth
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Won. Now done. Read moreLady Wildcats repeat as state champions
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
The quarterfinal matchup between Wossman and Franklin Parish featured a local flavor and fam… Read moreWossman heads back to Top 28 with quarterfinal victory
- BY GABE HENDERSON | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreAn NBA primetime play and an English Premier League pick: Best Bets for March 5
- By Todd Miller LSU Ag Center
VIDALIA — In the midst of Mardi Gras season and a day after Super Bowl LVI — a time of year … Read moreArea AgCenter agents awarded health, wellness grant funds
- BY Zach Ewing | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreAlabama vs. Texas A&M in SEC showdown and NBA blowout: Best Bets for March 4
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
The point spread for the LSU women's basketball team against Georgia in the SEC tournament q… Read moreBetting line for LSU women's basketball vs. Georgia is on the move
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
It’s clear the Denver Broncos made Sean Payton their No. 1 target for acquisition this offse… Read moreSean Payton near top of NFL Coach of the Year odds. Where do other coaches land?
- BY ZACH EWING | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreKnicks-Heat in the NBA and early conference tournament action: Best Bets for March 3
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The 2023 NASCAR Cup Series continues its west coast swing and heads to Las Vegas for what’s … Read moreNASCAR Las Vegas betting guide: Trackhouse Racing drivers poised for victory
- BY JIM DERRY | Home Field Sports
Each day, one of our experts will offer up a best bet (or two or three) that mobile sportsbo… Read moreClippers and Warriors fighting for fifth spot in NBA’s West: Best Bets for Thursday (March 2)
- BY SPENCER URQUHART | Home Field Sports
The Home Field Sports fantasy baseball rankings series continues with second basemen and sho… Read more2023 fantasy baseball 2B, SS rankings: Target Jazz Chisholm, avoid Fernando Tatis?
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week after he was accused of trying to kidnap a child. Read moreMonroe man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping
- By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com
Looking out at Micah Harper Field, John Parker buried his head in his hands, fighting back t… Read moreOCS' Parker hands baseball over to Devinney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.