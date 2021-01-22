Terry Bowden has mastered the art of the “turnaround” during his coaching career.
ULM’s newest head coach has accomplished that feat with previous stints at Salem, Samford and Akron. And ULM fans are hoping Bowden can do it again after a winless 2020 football season.
“I think a lot of coaches have the ability to turn a program around,” Bowden told The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake. “But I think the key is to how quickly you can get success to get people to buy in, to get Monroe, boosters, etc. We’ve got to get everybody together.”
Bowden, who carries a 175-114-2 (.605) in 25 seasons as a collegiate head coach, has revamped programs and maintained success at the highest level of college football.
Early on, Bowden earned a reputation as a “turnaround guy,” one he still carries to this day. Bowden was the nation's youngest head coach at age 26 when he accepted his first head-coaching job, at Salem College in 1983. Inheriting an 0-9 club, Bowden promptly guided the program to two conference championships in three seasons.
Bowden expanded resume in his next gig when he took over a Samford program that had won just six games over the previous three seasons. In his first season in 1987, Bowden led Samford to a 9-1 record, tying the best record in school history.
The word was out. Bowden, like his father Bobby Bowden, had become a big name in college football. And he'd get an opportunity to prove just how good he was at his next job.
Bowden’s next venture placed him under the microscope, as he succeeded Pat Dye at Auburn in 1992. Bowden continued Auburn’s winning tradition, as the Tigers tallied a perfect 11-0 record. He swept nearly every National Coach of the Year award, including Walter Camp, Scripps Howard, Football News, Toyota and the Paul "Bear" Bryant Award, presented by the Football Writers Association. He was the first coach in Division I-A (now FBS) history to go 11-0 in his inaugural season. He won the first 20 consecutive games of his tenure, which remains an Auburn record.
Alonzo Hampton, who is a four-year letterman with the program, joined Bowden’s staff as assistant head coach after throwing his name in the hat to be the Warhawks new head coach. Despite an unsuccessful attempt to be the Warhawks new head coach, Hampton has taken a positive approach to joining Bowden's staff.
“I’ll be honest,” Hampton said. “I was not disappointed because when you see the hire that was made, you understand the reason it was. Terry Bowden is one of the greatest coaches of his time. Being an alumni from here, I wanted to see a guy who had the same passion and fire that I did.”
Along with Hampton, Bowden turned many heads with the hiring of offensive coordinator Rich Rodriguez. Rodriguez comes to ULM after one year with Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss, where the Rebels averaged 39.2 points per contest.
Bowden, despite his age at 64, feels like he found the fountain of youth after entering the broadcast world following his stint with Auburn. Bowden spent 10 years as a studio analyst and color commentator with ABC Sports' college football coverage before he got the itch to return to the sidelines again.
“When I turned 50, I said, ‘Man, I want to go back to the sidelines,’ which is where I planned to be,” Bowden said. “I’ve had 10 years of coaching experience since then. I’m in a second career now since 2009. I’m not finished yet. This is the place I want to finish. I want to see us grow and become a champion.”
Before Bowden made his way to ULM, he generated another turnaround at Akron, maintained North Alabama’s success and even tried out an increasingly popular role (analyst) with Clemson. At Akron, Bowden took a previously 2-22 Zips program and elevated Akron to 8-5 and a second-place finish in the MAC East. After his exit, Bowden continued his quest to learn new things as an analyst under Dabo Swinney.
“I’m not finished coaching,” Bowden said. “My dad was the head coach at Florida State until he was 81 years old. It remains a passion and hunger. I’ve been given the opportunity to coach at a lot of schools that we turned around to get a winner. I’m not through yet. I went to Clemson as an analyst to get back onto the job market.”
Now, after his short two-year stint with Clemson as an analyst, Bowden hopes to revitalize another program that’s in need of makeover.
“This is where I want to hang my hat,” Bowden said. “I have a chip on my shoulder. The AD at Akron bought my contract out. That doesn’t feel good. I’m not just here because I want to coach a little bit more. I want to build this program and win. When I leave coaching for good, I’ll have left this in great shape for the next coach.”
