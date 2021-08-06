Registration is officially open for those wanting to participate in the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Louisiana tackle and flag football leagues.
Teams will be school-based from West Monroe and Calhoun with children from ages 6-9 participating in flag football, while 10- to 12-year-olds will have the opportunity to play tackle football.
Revitalizing youth football in the area became a focal point for the Boys and Girl Club after expanding its regular afterschool and summer programing this past year.
“After successfully revamping and revitalizing our Evergreen (West Monroe) Unit, we felt that we were ready to add flag and tackle football leagues to our regular afterschool activities,” said Eldonta Osborne, Chief Executive Officer of the Boys & Girls Clubs of North Louisiana in a release earlier this summer.
The age brackets are below:
— Flag 1 (5- and 6-year-olds)
— Flag 2 (7- and 8-year-olds)
— Tackle 1 (9-year-olds)
— Tackle 2 (10- and 11-year-olds)
Cost to participate in either of the leagues will be $100. That includes eight games inside of nine weeks. At the end of the season, the top two teams in each league will meet in the Super Bowl at West Monroe High School.
“We’d like to have the first game on Sept. 11, but what we’re running into is getting uniforms back in time,” board member Rick Guillot said. “We were hoping to have one week of school to sign kids up, but we have to have the uniforms, so it looks like we’ll have to end the registration before school starts.”
Guillot and fellow board member Jordan Guillot spearheaded this initiative after noticing a decline in youth football participation.
“Football numbers have gone down for several reasons,” Rick Guillot said. “No. 1 I think people just aren’t real sure about tackle football. And No. 2 the facilities that we have to play at were not in the best condition. Then when numbers became a problem, you started to have these teams that were forming that created an unfair playing field. That discouraged a lot of folks from singing up… For a few years we were benefits of a super team. Our school got paired with another school that ended up winning the thing three years in a row out at WOYSA. It made us wish there was something different. So we started brainstorming.”
The Boys and Girls Club was the answer to the Guillot brothers question: “How could we offer a good football league with good facilities that would benefit an organization?”
The first challenge they faced was finding places to play.
“Jordan and I were talking and it was like, ‘You know what? (The Good Hope football team) is going to play at Good Hope four times or so. If we could use those fields, we have facilities with bathrooms, concession stands, scoreboards and bleachers. Why can’t we use those? So I got Shere May with the school board. I pitched her that, and she was all on board. Scotty Waggoner got on board with it. Shere got me a meeting with Dr. (Don) Coker. We all got together, and I pitched the league to them and they were all on board.”
West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge became a big supporter of the league when Rick Guillot informed him that the youth football numbers were in decline. Rick Guillot saw this with his sons playing middle school football.
“Brady is going to be a seventh grader at Good Hope, and there might be 21 seventh graders on the team,” Rick Guillot said. “That used to be in the 40s.”
The Boys and Girls Club’s focus right now is West Monroe and Calhoun, but talks are already underway with certain schools and officials from Monroe about potentially expanding.
“The reason we didn’t open it up in the beginning is because we didn’t want to overwhelm the Boys and Girls Club,” Rick Guillot said. “You have to think about insurance. Dr. Coker and the school board have been awesome, though. They have opened up the middle school facilities for us to work at. From Good Hope to West Ridge to Riser to Calhoun to Woodlawn, we have great facilities.”
For those in West Monroe or Calhoun interested in signing up, visit BGCofNL.org. For any further information, email sports@bgcofnl.org.
