The postseason nears for girls basketball teams in the parish, but as to when the first game will take place, that remains a bit of a mystery.
The brackets were released for girls basketball squads with three local squads earning Top 10 seed. Ouachita Christian, Neville and West Monroe will represent the area with home games, while the rest of the parish squads hit the road in the opening round.
But each school is still waiting to see what the weather does before nailing down times and dates for these postseason matchups.
In 5A, No. 10 West Monroe will host No. 23 Denham Springs, while No. 17 Ouachita hits the road to face No. 16 Pineville in the opening round. Pineville and Ouachita split contests in the regular season. No. 28 West Ouachita will hit the road to challenge No. 5 Mandeville in the first round.
No. 3 Neville will host No. 30 Rayne in the first round of competition for Class 4A.
In 3A, No. 28 Richwood will challenge No. 5 Kaplan, while No. 23 Carroll will also hit the road for a matchup against No. 10 Mansfield and No. 30 Wossman takes on No. 3 South Beauregard.
In Division IV, OCS earned a No. 1 seed and will host No. 16 Sacred Heart.
No. 3 Claiborne Christian drew a bye in the opening round of Division V.
