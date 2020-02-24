Ten parish boys basketball schools earned playoff berths, but only two landed Top 4 seeds as Ouachita and Wossman enter the 2020 postseason as No. 2 seeds.
Ouachita, who finished 23-5 and 9-1 in District 2-5A, is looking for its third consecutive Top 28 appearance after falling in back-to-back semifinal clashes. The Lions will begin that journey to Lake Charles’ Burton Coliseum with an opening round matchup against No. 31 Acadiana Friday.
“We’re hoping that experience and that drive and hunger of losing those games really motivates them,” Ouachita head coach Jeremy Madison said.
Ouachita fell to Landry-Walker, 60-57, before suffering a 53-48 loss to Walker the following season. Ouachita was in command of the Walker game before senior forward Myron Washington fouled out of the contest.
“The last two years were up in the fourth quarter,” Madison said. “Hopefully, with eight seniors, we’ll have enough experience to make the plays down the stretch.”
West Monroe will look to make its first Top 28 appearance since 2017 as a No. 13 seed. The Rebels will host No. 19 St. Amant Friday, while No. 27 West Ouachita will hit the road to take on district foe, No. 6 Alexandria.
In Class 4A, No. 16 Neville will host No. 17 Carencro.
No team knows more about heartbreaking losses in the postseason than Wossman. The Wildcats have made it to the state tournament the last four consecutive seasons but have no state championships to show for it. Wossman head coach Casey Jones hopes the fifth time is the charm.
“We’ve been preaching every day at practice that we can’t just skip to the Top 28,” Jones said. “We have to take care of business. It’s a hard thing to do, though we have enough seniors that should know that.”
The Wildcats will host No. 31 Abbeville Friday, while No. 9 Richwood will welcome No. 24 Glen Oaks to the area.
No. 26 Sterlington and No. 20 Carroll will hit the road for the opening round. The Panthers will square off against No. 7 Lutcher, while the Bulldogs will venture down south to take on No. 13 Marksville to round out 3A action.
In Div. IV, No. 12 St. Frederick will travel to take on No. 5 Southern Lab in the opening round.
And in Div. V, No. 9 Claiborne Christian will postseason play at No. 8 Grace Christian in March.
