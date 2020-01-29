Carroll squandered a big lead, but outscored Wossman 13-7 down the stretch to secure a 61-56 District 2-3A victory Tuesday night.
“The toughest thing for our girls has been finishing games strong,” Carroll coach Kiara Johnson said. “I told them we needed to close this game out on our home court, and that’s exactly what they did.”
Breaking a 48-48 gridlock, the Lady Bulldogs used a 5-0 burst to grab the lead for good.
Coming up with a long rebound off of a missed 3-pointer from the right side, BJ Johnson drained the go-ahead trey from the left corner.
Second later, Lindsey Wilson intercepted the inbounds pass for a layup to put Carroll on top 53-48 with 2:48 to play.
Two free throws by Chardrizia Butler brought the Lady Wildcats within 54-52 at the 1:58 mark.
Aliyarah Wheeler answered with a corner 3 on Carroll’s next possession, and Akyra Briggs stroked a pull-up from the lane to make it 59-52 with just under a minute left.
Davincia Cahn’s 3-pointer trimmed the deficit to 59-55 with 49 seconds remaining, but free throws by Briggs and Wheeler helped Wossman put the game away.
It was all Carroll early.
With the score knotted 4-4, Briggs went off for nine straight points on a 3-pointer from the top of the circle, a conventional three-point play and another triple from the left corner to put Carroll up 13-4.
Carroll held a 20-8 advantage at the end of the frame and went up by as many as 15, 27-12, on Wilson’s three-point play.
Alexia Elder scored the final four points of the first half to bring the Lady Wildcats within single digits, 31-22.
Wossman continued to chip away in the third quarter, creeping as close as 37-36 when Tania Henderson took the inbounds pass from Zaria Singleton for the easy bucket.
Carroll soon pushed the margin back to five, 41-36, on buckets by BJ Johnson and Aniyah Minter before carrying a 41-37 lead into the final frame.
Briggs opened the fourth quarter scoring with a driving layup to put Carroll up 43-37.
Wossman then reeled off seven unanswered points to go ahead for the first time since leading 2-0. Two buckets by Singleton and Zymra Bass’ 12-foot jumper from the leveled the game, and the Lady Wildcats took a 44-43 lead on a Butler free throw.
The score was squared at 46 and 48 before BJ Johnson connected from beyond the arc to put Carroll ahead to stay.
“We got a comfortable lead early. Wossman came back and took the lead, but our girls relaxed and finished strong,” coach Johnson said.
Carroll outscored the Lady Wildcats 15-3 from long distance.
“We put a lot of emphasis on hitting our open shots in Monday’s practice,” coach Johnson said. “I kept telling them to be comfortable with the jump shots they were taking.”
Briggs turned in a 22-point effort as the Lady Bulldogs improved to 9-10 overall and 3-1 in conference play. Wilson and BJ Johnson added 10 apiece. All three of Carroll’s double figures scorers accounted for five points in the fourth quarter.
Wossman (9-12, 2-2) received 16 points from Singleton and 15 from Bass.
Next: Carroll continues league play at home vs. Richwood on Friday, before visiting Neville for a non-conference outing Tuesday. … Wossman hosts Union Parish on Tuesday and travels to Sterlington on Friday.
__________________________________________
BOX SCORE
Wossman .… 8 14 15 19—56
Carroll ……. 20 11 10 20—61
WOSSMAN (9-12, 2-2) — Zaria Singleton 16, Zymra Bass 15, Ronneisha Walker 8, Alexia Elder 7, Chardrizia Butler 5, Davincia Cahn 3, Tania Henderson 2.
CARROLL (9-10, 3-1) — Akyra Briggs 22, Lindsey Wilson 10, BJ Johnson 10, Aliyarah Wheeler 6, Aniyah Minter 6, Nike Coleman 4, Kalaryia Brown-Howard 3.
Three-point goals — Wossman 1 (Cahn), Carroll 5 (Briggs 2, Johnson 2, Wheeler 1). Total fouls — Wossman 18, Carroll 21. Free throw shooting — Wossman 15-24, Carroll 9-17. Fouled out — Coleman (3:19, 4th). Technicals — none.
