The No. 2 Neville Tigers flexed its 4A muscle at home against No. 31 South Lafourche in a 41-14 victory in Bill Ruple Stadium Friday night.
The Tigers distanced themselves early in the contest with the arm of quarterback Andrew Brister, who completed 9-of-13 passes for 111 yards and four touchdowns.
The Tigers went to their passing game early in the night, as Brister connected with Mercurius Chatman on the first two touchdowns of the game. Briston and Chatman hooked up on an eight-yard score before connecting again on a 36-yard strike that put the Tigers up 14-0 in the first quarter. Brister was just 3-of-4 for 47 yards and two scores on the Tigers’ first two possessions.
Neville running back Max Hunter got in on the action later in the quarter with a two-yard score that helped put the Tigers in full command at home.
Meanwhile, the Tigers defense forced one fourth down stop after another. Safety Andrew Cagle recorded an interception to help aid the Tigers’ runaway victory.
South Lafourche capitalized on a Neville fumble, along with three Tiger penalties, to reduce Neville’s lead to two touchdowns in the second quarter. The momentum was short lived, however.
The Tigers added a little bit more separation when Brister threw his third touchdown of the night. Brister found Derryck Dorsey on a five-yard strike to make it 28-7 at halftime.
Out of the break, Neville running back A.J. Allen made it 35-7 after he turned on the burners for a 28-yard score.
Brister’s fourth touchdown of the game came when he connected with Dorsey again on a 15-yard score to put the Tigers up, 41-7, in the third quarter.
The Tigers defense held South Lafourche to 125 total yards.
Because No. 18 DeRidder upset No. 15 Minden, 14-13, in the opening round, the Tigers will hit the road for the second round.
