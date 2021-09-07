West Monroe is now searching for a Week 2 opponent after Brother Martin informed the Rebels Tuesday morning that it could not play Friday.
Rebel officials were in frequent contact with Brother Martin late last week and through the weekend, but a phone call Tuesday morning changed everything.
"Brother Martin called 15 minutes ago, and they said the powers that be had all met and didn't think it was fair to put pressure on the kids to come back in and play this week," West Monroe head coach Jerry Arledge said. "I feel very bad for them because I know the coaches and the players wanted to play."
Brother Martin was one of many schools down south impacted by Hurricane Ida.
The scramble is on for the Rebels to find a replacement opponent. St. Paul was officially lined up as a suitable replacement, but because Brother Martin stayed committed to Friday's date through the weekend, the Rebels kept their date with the Crusaders.
St. Paul is now lined up to play Zachary Friday.
"(St. Paul) was calling us last week because they didn't think Brother Martin was going to be able to play," Arledge said. "But we were under contract and had our hands tied."
Arledge said he would immediately get on the phone and find a replacement for Friday's scheduled home game.
