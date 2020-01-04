Emma Brown came through with seven of her 21 points in the fourth quarter as Sterlington trimmed Atlanta 52-47 Friday night in the Panthers Den.
Brown made two buckets and was 3-of-3 from the line as the Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Bulldogs 14-9 in the final frame. MacKenzie Gray accounted for a pair of baskets and Hope Tucker added a three-point play to help secure the victory.
Sterlington jumped out to a 16-11 first quarter lead behind eight points from Brown.
Ro Shonna Powell scored six points, including a 3-pointer, to help Atlanta flip the lead, 25-24 at halftime.
Despite a 13-point third quarter from Princis Goff, the Lady Panthers outscored the visitors 14-13 to send the game into the fourth quarter tied at 38.
Brown was joined in double figures by Tucker and Gray with 10 apiece. Also contributing to the Lady Panthers’ scoring were Jamye Broadway with five, Makayla Hill with four and Toneysha Davis with two.
Sterlington weathered a 29-point onslaught from Goff as Atlanta (2-15) dropped its 12th straight. Powell contributed eight, Prentiuna Sapp and Winslow tallied four each, and Adelene Mitchell two.
Brown was 5-of-5 from the free throw line and Tucker was 4-of-5 as the Lady Panthers shot a collective 12-of-23 (52.2 percent).
Atlanta converted 6-of-14 charity attempts for 42.8 percent.
Sterlington (7-11) returns to action Tuesday night in Winnsboro vs. Franklin Parish.
______________________________________________
BOX SCORE
Atlanta .…. 11 14 13 9—47
Sterlington 16 8 14 14—52
ATLANTA (7-11) — Princis Goff 29, Ro Shonna Powell 8, Prentiuna Sapp 4, Winslow 4, Adelene Mitchell 2.
STERLINGTON (7-11) — Emma Brown 21, Hope Tucker 10, MacKenzie Gray 10, Jamye Broadway 5, Makayla Hill 4, Toneysha Davis 2.
Three-point goals — Atlanta 2 (Goff, Sapp), Sterlington 0. Total fouls — Atlanta 19, Sterlington 14. Free throw shooting — Atlanta 6-14, Sterlington 12-23. Fouled out — Winslow. Technicals — none.
