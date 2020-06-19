A year ago Hunter Herring was a baseball player trying to learn how to play quarterback. A year later Herring is the reigning Class 1A Offensive Player of the Year, 2019 Ouachita Citizen Offensive Player of the Year, and most recently, a University of Louisiana-Lafayette commit.
How times have changed...
“I’ve been a baseball player my entire life, and then one (football) season opened my eyes a bit,” said Herring, who committed to the Ragin’ Cajuns on June 12 after announcing on Twitter he was offered by the Cajuns two days prior. “If you would’ve told me I would be committed to UL a year ago, I wouldn’t have believed you. It’s all just kind of happened real fast.”
Not even COVID-19 could delay Herring’s momentum that was established during Ouachita Christian’s Division IV State Championship run last season. In four postseason games, Herring completed 31-of-51 passes for 635 yards (20.5 yard per completion) with nine touchdowns and two interceptions. On the ground, he averaged 11.6 yards per carry while rushing for 649 yards and 14 touchdowns.
One might argue Herring’s biggest game came against OCS’ toughest opponent in the playoffs, when the Eagles upset Calvary Baptist, 49-47, on the road. Herring carried the Eagles offensively with five total touchdowns in an upset win that had everyone in the state talking.
“I’ll be honest, I think about that game every day,” Herring said. “Something will pop up that has me thinking about that Calvary game, and I just get chills. That postseason was a lot of fun. We really picked it up offensively and defensively.”
One of the reasons Herring feels like he went on a tear last postseason was the reality that OCS’ backup quarterback is extremely talented, as well. A neck injury suffered against Cedar Creek forced Herring to sit the bench against eventual Class 1A State Champion Oak Grove late in the season. In his absence, freshman Landon Graves stepped in and delivered a 16-of-23 performance through the air. Graves threw for 273 yards and two touchdowns against one of the top defenses in Class 1A. That lit a fire under Herring.
“Landon came in and played so well that I think that flipped a switch for me,” Herring said. “I felt like I had to prove myself again.”
Herring, who committed to play baseball at ULM in 2019, started to gain a lot of attention from colleges after his remarkable postseason run. He scheduled visits to Hattiesburg and Lafayette and got to actually attend those campuses before the global pandemic shut down face-to-face visits for multiple months.
“He had some visits with Tulane and Houston set up before all that hit, but I’ll tell you during these quarantines, these coaches got an opportunity to watch a lot of film,” OCS head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “I’d be on the phone with those coaches who watched his film, where usually they’d be on campus in April and May.”
Herring said the facilities and coaching staff, led by head coach Billy Napier, is ultimately why he chose to commit to the Cajuns. Though baseball was his first love, football is a game he continues to gravitate toward. Plus, when it comes to scholarships, there’s no debate.
“At the end of the day, that was something I had to think about because you get a full ride in football,” Herring said. “I also feel like football is going to get me farther.”
Herring hasn’t let the success interfere with his offseason workouts. After practicing early in the morning last Monday, he spent extra time throwing with his receivers afterward, which is something he usually does.
Always trying to improve, Herring worked with Gunslinger Quarterback Academy Coach Jeff Harper to tweak his mechanics.
“Last year I was new to the whole QB thing, so I’m still trying to figure it all out,” Herring said. “I played an All-Star game for (Jeff Harper) back in the day, and he’s shortened up my deliver and quickened it a whole lot this offseason.”
Fitzhugh said Herring’s work ethic and competitiveness, combined with his humility, has made him a valuable leader for OCS through the most unique offseason he’s ever had as a coach. Fitzhugh said the team has fed off of that, and Herring vows to approach the season with just as much hunger as he had a year ago.
“We know just because we won a championship that teams aren’t going to bow down to us,” Herring said. “We know people are going to come after us.”
