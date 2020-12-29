For the second consecutive season, Ouachita Christian and Calvary Baptist engaged in a postseason shootout. But in a playoff rematch, with a state championship at stake, it was the Cavaliers that got the best of the Eagles in a 62-41 victory that broke numerous state championship records.
“We couldn’t stop them,” Ouachita Christian head coach Steven Fitzhugh said. “Most times when you score 41 points in a ballgame you should win… Hats off to Calvary.”
Over 1,000 yards were accounted, which was one of the many records broken in the state championship game.
Calvary Baptist quarterback Landry Lyddy threw for 464 yards and four touchdowns in the victory, which was the most passing yards ever in a state championship game inside the state.
After coming up short in a 49-47 playoff matchup in 2019, Calvary Baptist head coach Rodney Guin anticipated another hard-fought game against the defending state champs.
“Last year we thought we were the best two teams also,” Guin said. “We were hoping we’d be on opposite sides of the bracket, and that worked out well for us.”
HOW IT UNFOLDED
The Cougars took just two plays to find the end zone on the first possession of the game. After a 19-yard completion, Calvary Baptist junior quarterback Landry Lyddy connected with Joseph Wilson on a 54-yard score.
After OCS turned the football over on downs, the Eagles defense made its mark. Junior Casey Cobb came off the edge unblocked and recorded a strip sack, which senior Christopher Holyfield scooped up and returned for the touchdown. Samuel Harrell’s extra point gave OCS a 7-6 lead midway through the first quarter.
The Eagles defense continued to wreck havoc, as senior Henry Messinger recorded a sack and a PBU on the ensuing series to force a punt.
OCS' reigning Class 1A Offensive Player of the Year went to work on the Eagles next offensive drive. Herring had his patented first-down run where he buries the shoulder into his opponent and tossed another first down to junior receiver Tristan Wiley. But the Eagles drive stalled for the second straight series due to a holding call.
The scoring drought wouldn’t last long. The final minute of the first quarter provided a lot of excitement on the offensive side of the ball. Heading into the state championship encounter, Fitzhugh was concerned about Jordan Wallace's speed on the perimeter. And Wallace proved to be as dangerous as Fitzhugh thought, as the senior wide receiver turned a bubble screen into a 39-yard score.
“We knew Wallace and Wilson were the two guys to stop, and we did not do that today,” Fitzhugh said. “I’m still real proud of our guys and who they are and how they’ve kept fighting every day. We give thanks to God for letting us play this year.”
Wallace had 148 receiving yards in the first half alone.
One play later, Herring took a quarterback keeper 64 yards to put the Eagles back in front, 14-13.
The Cavaliers would regain the lead at the start of the second quarter. Lyddy tossed his third touchdown pass of the game, as he connected on four passes to cover 75 yards on a scoring drive that took less than two minutes.
Looking to strike back, OCS made another crucial error on offense. Herring drifted in the pocket and forced a throw under duress on the ensuing series. That’s when LaTarraus Jackson picked it off for the Cavs. Calvary cashed in on the turnover, as a second-effort run by Joseph Wilson put the Cavs back into the end zone.
Trailing 27-24, OCS entered the danger zone on the ensuing offensive possession, but a weird turn of events swung the momentum in favor of the Eagles. The Eagles lined up to punt but Calvary jumped offsides. That setsup a 4th-and-1 at OCS' 29 and the Eagles lined up to go for it. The Cavs jump again to continue OCS’ offensive drive. The freebie breathed new life into OCS, as the University of Louisiana-Lafayette signee faked a give and used his long frame to extend himself at the goal line to complete a 47-yard touchdown run. The officials reviewed the play and determined Herring stayed in bounds. A missed PAT allowed Calvary Baptist to maintain a seven-point lead with four minutes to play in the half.
Back-and-forth these teams went, as Wilson scored his third touchdown of the half for the Cavaliers to go up 34-20 less than a minute later. The play was set up by a short field after Calvary Baptist recovered an onside and Lyddy tossed a 46-yard pass to Roderick Harris.
The Eagles neared midfield late in the second quarter, but Herring injured his ankle on a first-down run.
“(Ankle) would definitely feel better if we would have pulled that one out,” Herring said. “I rolled up on it earlier this season. Chronic deal.”
Landon Graves was forced to fill in at quarterback and tossed two incompletions. OCS had to punt the ball back to Calvary Baptist with less than two minutes to play, but the Cavaliers went 3-and-out and punted the ball right back to OCS.
Herring limped back onto the field and tossed a perfect 84-yard touchdown to Wiley on a post with 49 seconds remaining in the half. After tossing the touchdown, Herring was carried off the field by OCS linemen.
“Hunter battled running the ball and throwing the ball,” Fitzhugh said. “I’m awfully proud No. 11 was on our team. He did a great job of fighting through pain.”
The Eagles elected to onside kick again, and once more the Cavaliers recovered.
“Onside kick is a good play because giving up 15 or 20 yards on that, getting the ball is in your favor,” Guin said. “We knew we had to field those. We’ve scored at the end of the half three or four games lately here, and that’s really picked us up. We’ve been able to score quick. With just a minute left we knew we had time to get it done.”
That set Calvary Baptist up with another short field with under a minute to play, and seven plays later Lyddy plunged into the end zone for his fourth touchdown of the half.
That capped the first-half scoring frenzy, as Calvary Baptist took a 41-27 lead into the break.
“Halftime we’re like, ‘Hey last year we were down by 20 and this year we’re only down by 14,’ so we felt like we still have a chance,” Fitzhugh said.
The second half started with more excitement. The Eagles were facing a 4th-and-5 near midfield when Graves faked a punt and tossed a first down to Wiley.
The Eagles drove it down the field when a Shuncy Malone sack brought up 4th-and-goal from the 15. Bad wheel and all, Herring bought time in the pocket, escaped and found an open Graves running in stride toward the back of the end zone. Harrell’s extra point was missed, so Calvary clung to a 41-33 lead in the third.
Calvary’s offensive onslaught continued with an eight-yard touchdown run by Wilson.
Trailing 48-33, OCS turned the football over at Calvary’s 25-yard line and the Cavaliers answered with another Lyddy touchdown throw. Lyddy finished the game with 26 completions and was named MVP for the Cavaliers. Herring earned MVP honors for OCS with 166 rushing yards and 328 passing yards and five total touchdowns.
Jackson jumped a route late to record a pick-six for the Cavaliers. And Wiley caught a 7-yard touchdown and 2-point conversion to wrap up the scoring in the fourth quarter. Wiley had 218 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 13 catches.
Records Broken
A combined 1,031 total yards set a new Division IV/Class 1A State Championship Game record.
Lyddy broke the previous Prep Classic passing record, which was 455.
The 103 combined points is a Division IV/Class 1A State Championship Game record.
Wiley's 13 receptions is a Division IV/Class 1A State Championship Game record.
Wallace’s 64-yard punt was a Division IV/Class 1A state title game record.
Ouachita Christian entered Tuesday’s state championship game with a 7-2 record in state title contests. Under Fitzhugh, the Eagles are now 5-2 in state championship games.
Herring finishes his career at OCS Top 10 in school history for touchdowns accounted for, total offense, passing touchdowns, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.