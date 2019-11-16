Isaiah Brown scored three touchdowns in the first quarter as Calvary Baptist jumped on St. Frederick early en route to 52-12 Division IV first round playoff victory Friday night in Shreveport.
Cameron Thomas returned the opening 34 yards to the St. Frederick 41, and scored from one yard out on the Cavaliers’ fourth offensive play. Cade Hart’s 23-yard pass to Joseph Wilson set up first-and-goal from the 1. Thomas Murray’s extra point brought the score to 7-0.
Calvary’s offense was right back on the field as Cameron Thomas recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff at the St. Fred 11.
On fourth-and-six from the 7, Brown rushed for his second touchdown to make it 14-0.
St. Fred made its first offensive play count. Alex Rightsell’s 60-yard touchdown pass to Pat Johnson brought the guests within 14-6.
Any St. Fred’s momentum was abruptly halted as Brown returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards for his third touchdown.
Following an exchange of punts, the Cavaliers upped their lead to 23-6 on a safety off a high punt snap.
After the free kick, James Mayronne’s interception enabled the Warriors to regain possession at their own 7.
Moments later, Kobe Byrd’s 12-yard scoop and score wrapped up the first quarter scoring with Calvary leading 30-7.
Moving ahead to the second quarter, another safety and a pair of Hart touchdown passes to Jordan Wallace (35 yards) and Kyelor Coburn (33 yards) stretched Calvary’s halftime lead to 46-6.
Coburn added a 50-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter, and St. Frederick’s Michael Thompson wrapped up the scoring with a 16-yard run in the final frame.
Calvary (11-0), the No. 4 seed, advances to host No. 5 Ouachita Christian in Friday night’s quarterfinals.
St. Fred ends its season with a 6-5 worksheet.
___________________________________________________
By the Numbers
SF …………………………….. CBA
9 ……….. First downs ……… 13
22-91 ….. Rushes-yards …… 13-50
82 ……… Passing yards …… 188
14-5-1 …. Passes (A-C-I) ….. 22-12-1
6-28.2 …. Punts-avg. ………. 4-29
2-2 …….. Fumbles-lost …….. 0-0
5-65 …… Penalties-yards ….. 2-20
SCORING SUMMARY
St. Frederick …….. 6 …0 0 0—12
Calvary Baptist … 30 16 6 0—52
FIRST QUARTER
CB—Isaiah Brown 1-run (Thomas Murray kick)
CB—Brown 7-run (Caleb Clement kick)
SF—Pat Johnson 60-pass from Alex Rightsell (kick failed)
CB—Brown 79-kickoff return (Murray kick)
CB—Safety
CB—Kobe Byrd 12-fumble return (Clement kick)
SECOND QUARTER
CB—Safety
CB—Jordan Wallace 35-pass from Hart (Murray kick)
CB—Kyelor Coburn 33-pass from Hart (Clement kick)
THIRD QUARTER
CB—Coburn 50-pass from Hart (kick failed)
FOURTH QUARTER
SF—Michael Thompson 16-run (kick failed)
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING—St. Frederick: Nelson Sparks 16-89. Calvary Baptist: Isaiah Brown 7-40-2.
PASSING (A-C-I-Yds-TD)—St. Frederick: Rightsell 13-5-0-82-1. Calvary Baptist: Hart 22-12-1-193-3.
RECEIVING—St. Frederick: Johnson 2-67-1. Calvary Baptist: 6-114-2, Wallace 3-41-1, Mason Woodie 2-35.
