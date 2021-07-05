The star power at Neville High School this offseason rivals just about any other year in the program’s history. And that's saying a lot.
From 3-star defensive back Lorenzell Dubose’s 18 offers to fellow 3-star and recent Baylor commit Enyce Sledge on the defensive line to Class of 2023 lineman Lance Heard, who has drawn offers from the likes of Ole Miss and Texas already in his young career, D1 prospects flood the campus for offseason workouts.
Of course, the biggest name of all is still LSU commit Will Campbell, who solidified himself as a composite 5-star prospect along with the No. 2 ranking in the state for Class of 2022 prospects.
“This senior class really has some prospects in there,” Neville head coach Jeff Tannehill said. “Will and Dubose are very highly recruited guys.”
Dubose kept it mostly low key throughout the offseason, but Campbell remained active in camps across the south. Campbell went to Dallas for the Rivals Camp Series, Atlanta for the Five-Star Challenge and Bradenton, Fla. for the Under Armour Future 50 Camp.
Campbell was listed as a top performer by Sports Illustrated for his efforts in the Future 50 Challenge, and Rivals' Sam Spiegelman had the following to say about Campbell’s Rivals Camp Series stop in Dallas, where he earned MVP honors earlier this year: “He's becoming a tactician at the position with the ability to slow down speedy edge-rushers and more powerful ends, and was near-perfect this past weekend in Dallas. This LSU commitment has first-round potential written all over him.”
Campbell wrapped up camps, as he turns most of his attention to the upcoming high school football season.
“It was a busy June,” Campbell told The Ouachita Citizen. “My main focus right now is getting better with these guys (pointing to his Neville teammates). We’re just busy working, trying to win a state championship.”
Campbell tested himself against some of the best the country has to offer this summer, but you could say Neville’s blue-chip recruit was multitasking throughout the summer as a recruiter.
“I’ve been texting guys and trying to hang out with them on visits to show them how bad we want them at LSU,” Campbell said. “Competing against the best, I’m just bringing back everything I can to try and teach the other offensive linemen anything that can help us dominate play after play.”
The other top prospects in the state aren’t far from Campbell’s mind either, as he rattled off some names to showcase just how deep the state is with offensive linemen this year.
“I guess you could say everybody is excited to get me down there, but this is a great year for offensive linemen in the state,” Campbell said. “Emery Jones out of Catholic, we’re hoping to get him. Bo Bordelon (LSU commit out of Isidore Newman) and Cam East (St. Augustine) is another one. It’s been a while since it’s been this many guys.”
Neville fans look forward to seeing Campbell dominate on the outside like he has in years passed, but rest assured, Tannehill plans on using Campbell on both sides of the ball again this fall, especially in big games. And that’s perfectly fine with Campbell.
“I’m going to do whatever they tell me,” Campbell said. “Whatever helps us win, that’s what I’m going to do.”
