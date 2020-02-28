Carencro erased a 14-point third quarter deficit to defeat Neville 59-56 Friday night in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
Down 48-42 at the end of three, the 17th-seeded Bears outscored the 16th-ranked Tigers 17-8 in the fourth quarter to secure the road victory.
“We got away from what we were doing,” Neville coach Phillip Craig said. “They were trying to up-tempo us and get us out of our rhythm. It worked because we started taking some shots that are a little uncharacteristic of us.
“We fought so hard to get a home game and get the No. 16 seed. We were able to get it, but we weren’t able to pull it out. That’s just the nature of the beast.”
Carencro opened the fourth quarter with a 7-2 run. Set up by an adeptpass from Jatrell Marks, Rashad Onezine’s bucket from point-blank range gave the Bears their first lead since early in the second period, 51-50.
Connor Cameron followed his own miss to put Neville back in front, but the Bears immediately regained the lead (53-52) on Bailey Despaine’s pull-up from the paint.
Patrick McRaney’s driving layup, followed by a Carencro turnover and a McKennald Armstead putback gave the Tigers a 56-53 advantage with 2:26 to play.
Carencro, however, would outscore the Tigers 6-0 down the stretch.
Both teams turned the ball over on their next possession before Jatrell Marks made the second end of a double bonus to bring the Bears within 56-54.
After Neville’s second straight turnover, Despaine’s three-point play put the Bears ahead to stay, 57-56, with 1:02 to play.
Neville’s next two possessions ended with a charging foul and a missed 3-pointer. Marks then nailed both ends of a double bonus to put the Bears up by three with 5.1 seconds on the clock. Despaine (7) and Marks (5) accounted for all but five of the Bears’ fourth quarter points.
McRaney’s desperation 3 ricocheted off the back of the rim as time expired.
Neville regrouped from a dreadful start to finish 17-15.
“What I just told the guys is we were 1-7 at one point in the year,” Craig said. “To finish as district champions, and win 17 games is a lot to be proud of.”
Starting the game 4-of-4 from 3-point land — including two by Gray — the Bears jumped out to an early 15-7 lead. Neville fought back to close within 18-17 at the end of the quarter.
Charles Washington’s trey and a transition layup by Joe Arthur III gave the Tigers their biggest lead of the first half, 31-23, before Marks’ 3-pointer drew the Bears within 31-27 at the break.
Neville appeared to have the game in hand after opening the first half with 10 unanswered points. Zion Smith’s 3-pointer and Washington’s three-point play capped the flurry as the Tigers went ahead 41-27 two minutes into the third quarter.
Carencro began to chip away from there, cutting the lead in half by the end of the frame.
Despaine tallied 15 of his 17 points in the second half to pace a trio of Bears (12-15) in double digits. Marks scored 10 of his 16 in the final half and Gray stroked a trio of 3s in the first quarter en route to an 11-point effort.
Nine different Tigers contributed to the scoring, highlighted by 11 from Arthur.
Other than Smith and Deantre Webb, the Tigers return their entire roster next season. Smith, the lone senior starter, was accompanied in the starting five Friday night by a junior, two sophomores and a freshman.
“We have a good group coming back,” Craig said. “We just have to work hard in the offseason, and clean up some stuff.”
Carencro (12-15) advances to face No. 1 Peabody at the Emerald Palace on Tuesday night.
______________________________________
BOX SCORE
Carencro … 18 8 16 17—59
Neville ……. 17 14 17 8—56
CARENCRO (12-15) — Bailey Despaine 17, Jatrell Marks 16, KJ Gray 11, Rashad Onezime 9, Byron Fobbs 5, Quinntarrious Edwards 1.
NEVILLE (17-15) — Joe Arthur III 11, Patrick McCraney 9, Charles Washington 8, Zion Smith 7, Connor Cameron 6, Juvian Keys 5, Deantre Webb 4, McKennald Armstead 4, Will Campbell 2.
Three-point goals — Carencro 7 (Marks 3, Gray 3, Fobbs 1), Neville 4 (Arthur, Washington, Webb, Smith). Total fouls — Carencro 15, Neville 25. Free throw shooting — Carencro 12-25, Neville 8-16. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none.
