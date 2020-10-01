A new day, another schedule update in the high school football realm. Chalk it up to 2020.
Because a player tested positive for COVID-19, Carroll had to pull out of its contest against Bastrop Friday.
Meanwhile, the Sterlington Panthers and Neville Tigers have agreed to meet in varsity action on Nov. 6. The Panthers will travel to take on the Tigers in Bill Ruple Stadium.
