Despite the obstacles COVID-19 has placed in front of local basketball teams this season, the Carroll basketball team successfully hosted four other parish teams for a shootout last weekend.
It was an event that was carefully planned before it was executed, Carroll head coach Lonnie Cooper said.
“With what’s going on, the social distancing thing, it’s kind of scary to host something like that,” Cooper said. “You ask yourself, ‘Do you really want to host it?' But it was a great turnout and we were able to give everybody a game. We were conscious about how many games we wanted everybody to play with people coming in the gym.”
The Bulldogs, along with West Monroe, Neville and Wossman, took home victories in the “tournament.” The results of the shootout were:
— West Monroe 59, Bossier 58
— Ouachita 50, Captain Shreve 58
— Neville 58, Evangel 42
— Wossman 54, Southwood 52
— Rayville 83, Calvary Baptist 58
— Carroll 68, Airline 40
The Bulldogs were led by sophomore Rictavion Johnson, who had 13 points in the win. Johnson was one of many freshmen on Cooper’s team last year, as Carroll went into rebuild mode. Now with experience returning, and players like Randarius Jones returning from an ACL tear, Carroll has ripped off a 3-1 start to the season.
“If you would have told me last year we’d start off with a 3-1 record, I would have taken it because we were hurting without Randarius last year,” Cooper said. “All the young players that we had, people don’t know that I had one player that played last year that had played high school basketball before. The rest were either freshmen or players that played JV.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.