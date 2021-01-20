It took Lonnie Cooper just two years to reconfigure Carroll as a District 2-3A contender. And after the Bulldogs improved to 2-0 in district play Tuesday, the Bulldogs look the part of contender.
Furthermore, Carroll's 67-29 victory against No. 13 Union gives the Bulldogs an impressive 16-4 overall record.
“They had one guard that was missing, but man, I didn’t think that was going to make a difference with how we were playing (Tuesday),” Cooper said.
No. 3 Carroll’s statement win comes days ahead of a matchup against No. 31 Sterlington and exactly one week prior to a heavily anticipated matchup against No. 2 Wossman.
“We won’t overlook (Sterlington), but I think the district, and not discounting Richwood, is going to go through us and Wossman,” Cooper said. “Casey (Jones) and those guys have been the ‘King of the Castle’ for a long time. He’s done a phenomenal job with those kids over the years and this year. We have to go over there and play. It’s going to be tough.”
Before looking ahead, Cooper and his team certainly took the time to appreciate Tuesday night’s performance. Now victorious against Top 15 foes Richwood and Union, the Bulldogs got a win against the Farmers done with shot making.
“My big kids have been playing well all season, and my guards have just been OK,” Cooper said. “We still hadn’t put that game together where we were making shots. But last night, we made shots. If my guards make shots like that, with the way our big kids play, that’s going to make a big difference.”
Carroll drained 11-of-13 3-pointers in the contest, which made way for a 23-6 run in the second quarter.
Shahriar Hunter led the Bulldogs with 13 points, and because Carroll outscored Union 20-0 in the third quarter, Cooper got to play a lot of younger players in the lopsided district victory.
Cooper and the Bulldogs will look to keep things rolling in a district clash against Sterlington Friday night.
