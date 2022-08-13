Northeast Louisiana lost a giant in the basketball community early Saturday morning when Jesse Burnette passed at the age of 70.
The former Carroll boys basketball coach suffered a stroke earlier this summer and had what family members described as an "up and down battle" at St. Francis Hospital recently.
Burnette, who won three state championships with Carroll and four overall, coached 45 seasons of basketball before stepping down with the Bulldogs in 2019.
As successful as Burnette’s career was — he reached nine state championship games — the last 10 years were his most successful. Under his leadership, Carroll High School made the quarterfinals seven out of his final 10 seasons. And in three of those the Bulldogs played for a state title. Two of which resulted in state titles.
“I’ve been fortunate,” Burnette told The Ouachita Citizen in 2019. “I used to say lucky, but my mother would always call it a blessing. I’ve lost more than I won, but to get to nine state championship games is really something you don’t take for granted.”
Burnette's coaching tree intertwines with his family tree, as his son Adrian Burnette is currently the Franklin Parish head football coach. Adrian Burnette used to tease his father that he wasn't quite as loud with his more recent Carroll teams as he was when he played under him at Delta High School (in Bastrop). But even back then, Jesse Burnette always looked out for people.
"Outside of the aspect of coaching, his No. 1 quality was that he never came across a person he didn't try to help," Adrian Burnette said. "Faculty, staff, friends, strangers, it didn't matter. That's the one thing he instilled in me. Always be appreciative of people."
His impact on young lives extends well beyond just his family.
Neville assistant basketball coach Antonio Howard, who coached with Jesse Burnette from 2009-2019 with the Bulldogs and was a fraternity brother (Kappa Alpha Psi), visited with Burnette every other day at St. Francis Hospital during his stay.
"Yesterday he just told me he was tired," Howard said. "And then his daughter called me at 4:30 this morning and told me what happened. He was one of the greatest of all time as far as men to come into my life. I grew up basically without a father, and so he was more than just a colleague. He was a mentor."
Jesse Burnette coached the Bulldogs in two separate stints. After retiring from coaching the Bulldogs from 1997-2003, he made his return six years later. And that run featured classic district battles with Wossman head coach Casey Jones after previously coaching Jones at Northeast Louisiana in the late 1980s.
"Coach Burnette is definitely a legend in the game," Jones said. "A lot of people don't know this, but Coach Burnette was one of the reasons I went to NLU. He was my college coach for two years, so I definitely have a long history with him."
You could say the same about Neville head coach Phillip Craig. Craig was a teammate of Jones at NLU under Jesse Burnette, who served on Mike Vining's NLU staff for seven years.
"It's funny because you go from somebody coaching you for two years at every practice to later in life looking across the sideline and seeing that same person," Craig said. "He was just a great guy. He would laugh and play around with you, but when it was serious, he got on your butt. It just made it sweeter to coach against somebody like that in your life. And then you look at Adrian, and man I can remember him running around the coliseum and now he's a head coach. (Jesse Burnette) has definitely made an impact on a lot of people."
That impact will forever be engrained at Carroll High School, as principal Dr. Eric Davis said the plans were already put in motion to have the court named after him. In fact, Jesse Burnette met with the school earlier this summer to sign his autograph, and the school will meet with people to have his autograph engrained on both ends of the court on Sept. 12.
"One of the most valuable lessons he taught me was to how to trust your assistants," said Davis, who served as a Carroll assistant from 1998-2003. "We as assistant coaches, his ego wasn't like, 'Well, I'm just going to do this.' He asked us what we thought. That's huge for somebody like us to hear from a coach who has so much success. And that carried over for me as a principal now. I don't have to make all the decisions. I can take ideas that would help us grow and mature and be what we need to be."
Wossman assistant coach Adrian Wilson said he was making the drive to Arkansas from Monroe Saturday morning and could do nothing but reminisce about a coach he served under from the 2008-09 season until 2015.
"The games, the practices, championships and all the great memories we had together, it's all I can think about," Wilson said. "Coming out of college, he was one of the guys that gave me a chance. I learned so much from him. He's going to be missed."
Former Carroll football coach Jackie Hamilton estimated he coached with Jesse Burnette for the better part of 20 years. He felt their relationship did not reflect the typical football-basketball coach relationship either.
"Jesse was a role model," Hamilton said. "He was coaching when I was in high school. I was fortunate enough to be under his tree and learned all different aspects of coaching from him. It's very seldom you get a head football coach and basketball coach together as friends.
"Something told me Thursday to go and visit with him, and I did. He perked up when I walked in. Walking out the door, I didn't think it was going to be the last time we visited. He's going to be truly missed. He was a major part in my life."
Details of funeral arrangements have not been made at this time.
