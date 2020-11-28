The No. 13 Carroll Bulldogs fell to No. 20 Brusly in a 10-8 defensive slugfest Friday night in the opening round of the Class 3A Playoffs.
Short fields and Bulldog turnovers paved the way for the lower seed, Brusly, to come out on top Friday night.
“It’s been a crazy year, but I’m grateful that we got to play ball,” Carroll head coach Tank Washington said. “I’m grateful because we could have not played at all. I’m proud of my kids because they competed. We have a lot of young guys coming back on the offensive and defensive line. We’ll have to replace our linebacker and quarterback, but we have a stud running back coming back.”
Teams took notice of Carroll’s stud running back Amareya Greeley this year. Count Brusly among those teams, as they keyed in on Greeley.
“Whenever you’re going to run the ball like that, you need third-and-short situations,” Washington said.
The Panthers took advantage of an Antonio Hollins fumble early on, as the short field resulted in a Randall Matthews touchdown reception. That one score would be the lone touchdown of the half, as Brusly took a 7-0 lead into halftime.
Coming out of the half, Carroll found a spark. Hollins hit senior wideout Rickyle Johnson for a 60-plus yard touchdown. Greeley took the 2-point conversion in for the go-ahead score.
“I went for two there, because our defenses were slugging it out,” Washington said.
The Bulldogs ran into trouble in the fourth quarter, though, as a mishandled snap on a punt gave Brusly the football deep in Carroll territory.
The Bulldogs defense answered the call, but eventually, Brusly drilled a 38-yard field goal to close out the opening round upset.
