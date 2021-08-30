It's not often a game or scrimmage goes exactly as planned for teams, but one could argue that's exactly what transpired when Carroll defeated Delhi, 19-6, last Friday night.
"We ran the ball well. We got a couple long balls, and defensively, they did a good job of corralling the ball carriers," Carroll head coach Tank Washington said. "It was a good night for us."
No game is ever perfect, though. Washington would like to see his squad clean up some penalties that hurt Carroll's momentum at time. But in a game without star wide receiver Demardrick Blunt (who is expected to be back for Week 1), Washington saw many good things from his young offensive skill players.
"We had a lot of young guys catching balls," Washington said. "We had two dropped in the end zone, but we're making strides. That was good to see without our top target out there."
Jy’Quarrius Brown was one of many standouts along the defense, as he anchored that defensive line. The defense forced three consecutive three-and-outs, which included a goal line stand. After star running back Amareya Greeley fumbled a punt return, Delhi jumped on the ball inside the 5-yard line.
The Bears then went in reverse. After one negative play after the next, the Bears faced a fourth-and-goal from their own 40-yard line.
"I was really happy to see that," Washington said. "That had me a little worried to start the game, but the defensive line did a good job of getting pressure on the quarterback."
Delhi scored its lone touchdown when Washington took his first team off the field late in the jamboree.
The Bulldogs won't get to tip their toe into a brand new season, as a trip to Green Oaks will pit Carroll against LSU recruit (wide receiver) Decoldest Crawford. Carroll will travel to Green Oaks' place to open the season in what should be a stiff test.
"Their defense is big too. They look pretty good on offense and their defense flies around. I'm interested in seeing how our guys do," Washington said.
