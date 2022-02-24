Carroll High School sent four football players on a path to East Texas Baptist University Thursday afternoon.
Quarterback Zay Ford, defensive back Aneus Roberts and offensive linemen Tyland Boughton and Thomas Little each signed to play football at the next level.
“This is the start of a new beginning,” Ford said.
The All-Parish quarterback said the coaches at East Texas liked his playmaking ability along with the way he reads defenses.
Will Ford see the field as the team’s next starting quarterback? Possibly, but the more pressing question right now is which player is he rooming with?
“It’s really cool because not too many go with their teammates to the next level,” Thomas said. “Me and Tyland will probably fight over who gets (to room) with the quarterback. We’ll see how that goes.”
It was a surreal day for Boughton, who said signing was a dream come true.
“It excites me to go play football at the next level because not too many kids really get a chance to do it, and I think God that I’m one of them that gets to go play," he said.
Roberts was also grateful for the opportunity to play at the next level. Carroll’s senior defensive back said he would likely play down in the box, but just getting on campus was enough to make his mother proud.
“I always wanted to since I was young,” Roberts said. “I wanted to show my momma that I did it for her. It means a lot because I know I’m going to make her proud.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.