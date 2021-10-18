It took two overtimes, but the (5-2) Carroll Bulldogs’ win streak climbed to four after Friday night’s 20-14 double overtime victory against (2-5) Caldwell.
The Bulldogs and Spartans went scoreless through the first overtime, and Caldwell failed to score at the start of the second overtime. That set the table for a Zay Ford touchdown pass to Demardrick Blount for the game-winner.
“He scored on an out route in overtime,” Carroll head coach Tank Washington said. “It’s really exciting (in the locker room) right now, but we’re trying to keep it controlled because we know what we have ahead of us. And we also know there are a lot of people still doubting us. So it’s still us vs. the world.”
The Bulldogs scored on their opening possession against Caldwell, but found themselves down 14-6 at halftime.
“We only had two possessions in the first half,” Washington said. “They came out in the double-tight and wing-T and just played ball control. That wasn’t their offense. They had success early, but once we figured it out, we held them scoreless in the second half.”
Ford found Nate Roberts for the game-tying touchdown pass in the third quarter before the heavy rain hindered both offenses in the fourth quarter.
Ford finished the game completing 16-of-27 passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns.
The Bulldogs hope to continue the positive momentum next week when Wossman makes that short trip across town.
“We’ll probably get their best shot, but at the end of the day if we come to play and we play ball like we’ve been playing, we’ll be fine,” Washington said.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
