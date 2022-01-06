The Carroll boys basketball team’s 61-53 victory against West Monroe Thursday in the Don Redden Memorial Tournament epitomized what it means to pick up a team win.
The Bulldogs spread the wealth offensively — Rictavion Johnson, Lazarus Burks and Ricky Johnson all scored in double figures — while playing solid lock-down defense against a West Monroe team that entered the tournament as the No. 6 team in Class 5A.
But if you ask Carroll head coach Brandon Landers, Thursday night’s win was far from the Bulldogs’ first rodeo.
“Ain’t no new territory for us,” Landers said. “This isn’t our first big win.”
The Carroll Bulldogs claimed tournament victories against other District 2-5A competition earlier this year, which included a 59-55 win against (14-2) Alexandria.
The Bulldogs notched another win against a 5A foe with defense Thursday night.
Carroll held West Monroe to just three field goals over a 10-plus minute span.
“We wanted to come into the game tonight and focus on the defensive side of the ball, and be disciplined in what we were playing,” Landers said. “Tonight we played as a team, and we were able to box out and limit them to one shot.”
West Monroe had just one field goal six-plus minutes into the third quarter, as Carroll built a 41-28 lead.
“The biggest deal is the ball stayed in one place too long,” West Monroe head coach Kyle Hill said.
Rictavion Johnson led all with 17 points, while Dakota Gasca led the Rebels with 16 points.
The Bulldogs clung to a 27-25 lead at halftime. An 8-0 run extending from the end of the first quarter and into the second period gave the Rebels a 20-16 advantage. Gasca’s 3-pointer and Paul Manning’s strong base-line drive to the goal capped the run, but offensive rebounds along with Carroll’s ability to break the Rebels’ press allowed the Bulldogs to swing the pendulum back into their favor.
Kenderick Carter tied the game with strong drives to the rim, while free throws by Rictavion Johnson and Lazarus Burks closed out the half.
“Today our guys did a good job of dispersing the ball and sharing the ball together,” Landers said.
Manning and Gasca combined for all 10 of West Monroe’s second quarter points.
Carroll led 16-15 after the first quarter. There were six lead changes in the quarter, as both squads had their moments in the first eight minutes of the tournament.
Jadais Richard scored the first six points of the game for the Rebels and had 10 points total in the first period.
With the loss West Monroe fell to 10-4 on the season.
