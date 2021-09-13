Carroll head coach Tank Washington had about 86 reasons to be frustrated following a 52-point loss to Avoyelles Friday night.
For starters, he wasn't happy with his team's physicality, especially on defense in an 86-34 loss. He also wasn't a fan of missed recoveries on onside kicks, pick sixes and dropped touchdowns. And he took exception with a predominantly run-heavy Avoyelles team throwing the football in the second half.
"They tried to run it up, but it was what it was," Washington said. "They recovered the first onside kick, and it seemed like everything that could have gone wrong did. I was frustrated at first, but I was happy to see our kids came back out in the second half and fought. Some kids grew up that night."
While frustrated with the late scoring that took place in the second half, Washington still tipped his cap to Avoyelles, saying many teams in Ouachita Parish would have a difficult time slowing down that team. But lining up out of place on defense at times certainly didn't help, and that's going to be one of the many things Carroll's coaching staff focuses on this week.
Still, there are small victories in every loss. Washington didn't overlook those.
"We had some young guys that haven't been in a battle like that before, so we're still learning," Washington said. "I thought we ran it and threw it well."
Quarterback Zay Ford took a big hit and was knocked out of the game before returning later on to throw for 200 yards and rush for another 75. Demardrick Blunt saw time at receiver and at quarterback Friday night. Blunt threw for more than 75 yards, Washington said, while also going over the century mark at receiver.
Star running back Amareya Greeley rushed for 40 yards and caught another 100 with three total touchdowns in the loss.
The (1-1) Bulldogs will look to put the loss in the rearview mirror, as the Bulldogs prepare for (1-1) Ouachita Friday night.
"It's on to the next one, so we got to get prepared for it," Washington said. "I'm sure the kids will come out and look to redeem themselves. We don't want to be known as a soft or finesse team. We want to be a physical football team."
