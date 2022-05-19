Brandon Landers is shifting job titles but isn’t changing allegiances.
Landers, who served as the boys basketball head coach for the Carroll Bulldogs, will lead Carroll on the football field as its new head coach in the same year.
“I ended up coaching basketball this year, but I already had that relationship (with the players),” Landers said on The Morning Drive with Aaron and Jake Thursday morning. “I’m trying to move the program forward. It’s a sudden change for them and me.”
Former head coach Tank Washington was relieved of head coaching duties earlier this month and did not comment on the matter. He instead released this statement on May 2: "I just want to thank (Carroll principal David) Breithaupt for giving me the opportunity to be the head coach here at Carroll," Washington said. "I took the job knowing there was work to do, and I spent the last 1,539 days trying to be a positive leader for the kids in our school and the communities we serve. I hate to leave the program, but a difference in personnel and trust issues have caused to part ways."
Under the direction of Landers, the Bulldogs inherit a head coach who thrived wearing those same colors two decades ago. In 2003, Landers threw for 2,300 passing yards and 16 touchdowns and also rushed for 1,008 yards and 22 touchdowns en route to being named the KNOE8 Player of the Year.
“I’m excited and humbled at the same time,” Landers said. “I get to lead my former team.”
Landers said it was his goal even back in the early 2000s to one day be a head coach. He excelled as a player at Carroll under Jesse Smith before playing for Doug Williams at Grambling State and having immediate success as a freshman.
One thing Carroll fans can anticipate from Landers during his time as head coach is passion. And that will seep into the playing style of the Bulldogs this season.
“We’ll have an attacking style defense,” Landers said. “We’ll try to dictate what the offense does to us. And on offense, we’ll run misdirection and a spread offense. We’ll be thinking Jimmy’s and Joe’s rather than plays.”
Carroll returns most of its starters from a team that went 5-5 in the regular season. The Bulldogs were 5-2 before suffering three straight losses to Wossman, Union and Sterlington. Landers said it’ll be tough, but he believes his squad can compete with the upper echelon in District 2-3A.
“It’s definitely one of the toughest districts in the state, but we feel like if we can,” he said.
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
