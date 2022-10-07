The old adage, “throw the records out the window,” was used frequently in the lead-up to the 2022 Baby Bayou Classic. Someone must've gotten the script ahead of time.
On the cusp of being ranked as a Top 10 team in Class 3A, the (5-0) Carroll Bulldogs entered Friday night’s contest against (3-3) Wossman as the favorite, but the Wildcats scratched and clawed throughout the hard-fought 26-18 Bulldog victory in triple overtime. It was an intense battle from the first whistle until the very last at Wossman High School.
“A game of this magnitude, it’s a backyard rivalry,” Carroll head coach Brandon Landers said. “Take your hat off. We knew we were going to get those guys’ best shot. Our guys persevered and went through a couple turnovers. We told them to stick to the plan, and that’s what we did tonight. And we came out victorious.”
Ask the oldest fans present at Wossman High School Friday night, and they’ll likely tell you the same. This wasn’t your ordinary Baby Bayou Classic. With back-to-back field goal makes (including Wossman quarterback Travis Lynch nailing a 38-yarder), three overtimes, two missed field goals in the final three seconds of the ballgame and a plethora of momentum swings, Carroll and Wossman engaged in a battle that many won’t soon forget.
Trailing 7-0 out of halftime, the Wildcats tied the contest on the opening drive with Lynch’s one-yard score. The drive was aided by two of seven personal foul penalties that were called in the second half on both clubs.
Lynch’s 38-yard field goal make with 10 minutes to play followed a Sam Farmer interception on a wide receiver screen that regained possession for the Wildcats.
The defenses exchanged blows back-and-forth throughout the contest. After Carroll linebacker Latrevion Christian recorded his third tackle for loss in the second half, Davion Edwards picked up a loose fumble with two minutes remaining in regulation.
Carroll drove the ball down to Wossman’s eight-yard line with three seconds remaining. The potential game-winning 25-yard field goal went wide left, but a roughing the kicker call moved the ball half the distance to the goal for an untimed down. The 21-yard field goal attempt with no time remaining on the clock was short, and overtime followed.
Carroll played the final 30 seconds of that drive without Demardrick Blunt, who exited the game with an ankle sprain after getting tackled out of bounds on the Wossman sideline. Blunt rushed for 108 yards on 19 carries in the victory and did not return after the injury. Landers said Blunt should be ready to go the following week.
Senior running back Amareya Greeley, who led the team with 135 rushing yards on 20 carries, was equally impressive down the stretch in pivotal moments.
“I’ve been around this game a long time,” Landers said. “When it gets tight, you have to think about players, not plays. I wanted to put the ball in the hands of Demardrick and Greeley’s hands, and they came through tonight. Also Ralph Singleton played big tonight.”
Singelton filled in at quarterback with Blunt out, and he scored on a 10-yard run in the second overtime before taking it himself on the two-point conversion, tying the contest, 18-18. After each team failed to score in the first overtime, Wossman got on the board in the second overtime when Decariay Harper scored on a four-yard run. Te’Shawn Ward’s jump pass to Eric Griffin gave Wossman the 18-10 edge.
The Wildcats actually had an opportunity to win it in the first overtime after stopping Carroll on downs. But after Lynch exited the game with concussion-type symptoms, the Wildcats were down a kicker.
“Those are the type of games that nobody deserves to lose,” Wossman head coach Terence Cahee said. “Your down to your fourth-string quarterback, and if all things were equal, we had opportunities. When Lynch goes out in that first overtime, not only did we lose a quarterback but we also lost a kicker who just made a clutch kick. But when the dust settles, I’m extremely proud of my men. They fought. Sometimes it just happens. You can bust your butt and work hard and execute, and you just don’t end up on top.”
Lynch led the Wildcats with 57 rushing yards on 16 carries. His exit the game perfectly summed up Wossman’s night. Entering the contest down starting quarterback Tristen Wooten for similar reasons, the Wildcats had numerous players, including standout defensive lineman Jayden Williams, dressed in sweats on the sidelines.
Asked about the Wildcats growing list of injuries, Cahee said, “We’re not going to make excuses.”
The Bulldogs clinched the victory in the third overtime when Greeley bounced two runs to the outside. After scoring on a 10-yard rush, he held up the peace sign on a two-point conversion, which all but signaled the end of the ballgame.
Four consecutive stops later by the Bulldogs defense, which held Wossman to 170 total yards on the night, sealed the victory for the C-Dogs.
“I just never once felt like, even on that last drive, that we wouldn’t come out on top,” Cahee said. “I just told our guys to keep chopping wood, and they did.”
Much like the second half, the first half was practically all defense. Both squads remained scoreless until the 2:26 mark in the second quarter. Carroll marched 86 yards on 14 plays, using frequent option pitches to Greeley to pick up chunk yards before quarterback Blunt punched it in from a yard out. Those 86 yards on that one drive made up just less than half of the total yardage in the first half.
Wossman’s defense set the tone on the very first possession with Chancellor James’ tackle for loss on fourth-and-short near midfield.
The Wildcats then ripped off its longest drive of the second half, as Wossman drove the ball inside the red zone on 10 plays before stalling out. Four straight punts followed before the Bulldogs captured the lead and took a 7-0 advantage into halftime.
Carroll’s Edwards and Wossman’s Tylee Gray each recorded sacks in the half.
Wossman will look to shake off the loss quickly when it makes the short trip to Richwood High School in Week 7, while Carroll is set to host North Webster Friday night.
