Shaking off a poor shooting night, Carroll found its touch when it mattered.
Carroll made three of its final four shots while outscoring Bastrop 6-2 over the final two minutes en route to a 30-27 victory Tuesday night at Sam’s Place.
“The girls are struggling with their roles right now,” Carroll coach Kiara Johnson said. “They are still trying to figure out who is going to handle the ball, and who is going to shoot the ball. Nobody’s taking ownership, and taking over their role.”
On a night when the shots weren’t falling, the Lady Bulldogs played well enough defensively to give themselves a chance in the end. The next step is for the offense to catch up to the defense.
“Defense has always been our strength,” Johnson said. “What we need is some gym rats. Nobody’s getting in the gym right now and shooting the ball around.
“I think that’s going to start to change after tonight. I think the girls see what we see as coaches, now.”
In a game that featured nine lead changes, Akyra Briggs crashed the offensive glass on a missed 3-pointer to put Carroll ahead 28-27 with 36 seconds remaining.
After a Bastrop timeout, Lindsey Wilson intercepted the inbounds pass
Carroll then missed three straight shots, and retained possession when the ball rolled out of bounds.
Taking the inbounds pass from Briggs, BJ Johnson converted from point blank range to give the Lady Bulldogs a 30-27 advantage with 12 seconds left.
Bastrop was unable to get off a potential game-tying 3.
Both teams struggled offensively, particularly in the middle quarters.
Destiny Cephas scored the Lady Rams’ first five points and Tydejiah Minnieweather stroked a 3-pointer as Bastrop opened up a 12-8 first quarter lead.
Bastrop continued to hold the upper hand at intermission, 19-13.
Briggs’ 3-pointer helped bring Carroll within 19-18 late in the third quarter. Chyberia Wilson’s transition layup off the bounce pass from Makayla Hillard enabled the Lady Rams to carry a 21-18 advantage into the final eight minutes.
The lead would change hands seven times in the fourth quarter.
Carroll went up 22-21 on BJ Johnson’s steal and layup.
Minnieweather’s deep deuce from the left wing and Nike Coleman’s rebound on the sixth shot of the possession brought the score to 24-23, Carroll.
Bastrop reclaimed the lead, 25-24 on a pair of Jemise Rabun free throws.
Wilson’s transition basket put Carroll back in front, 26-25, before Cephas connected from the perimeter to give Bastrop its final lead, 27-26, with 1:34 to play.
Coleman was high scorer for Carroll (5-5) with nine points, followed by Wilson with eight, Briggs with five, BJ Johnson with four, Aniyah Minter with three and Daija Gipson with one.
Bastrop (2-4) received 10 points from Minnieweather, seven from Cephas, four from Jamiyah Peoples and two each from Chyberia Wilson, Martianna Johnson and Rabun.
Carroll returns to action in the Rayville Tournament on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Next up for Bastrop is a road trip to Northwood-Lena at 6 p.m. Thursday. Northwood-Lena is coached by LaShonda Smith-Cooper, a former point guard and assistant coach for the Lady Rams.
_________________________________________________________
BOX SCORE
Carroll …… 8 5 5 12—30
Bastrop … 12 7 2 6—27
CARROLL (5-5) — Nike Coleman 9, Lindsey Wilson 8, Akyra Briggs 5, B.J. Johnson 4, Aniyah Minter 3, Daija Gipson 1.
BASTROP (2-4) — Tydejiah Minnieweather 10, Destiny Cephas 7, Jamiyah Peoples 4, Chyberia Wilson 2, Martianna Johnson 2, Jemise Rabun 2.
Three-point goals—Carroll 1 (Briggs), Bastrop 1 (Minnieweather). Total fouls — Carroll 13, Bastrop 14. Free throw shooting — Carroll 3-9, Bastrop 6-10. Fouled out — none. Technicals — none.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.