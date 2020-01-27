The Carroll boys basketball team has caught its second wind, and if you’re a fan of the Sterlington Panthers, it came at just about the worst time.
The No. 24 Bulldogs defeated the No. 25 Panthers, 61-36, last Friday night to improve to 8-15 (2-1). After taking their lumps in the beginning of the season, Carroll has maintained a No. 24 seeding in the power ratings due to its difficult schedule.
“We probably played one of the toughest schedules in the state,” said Lonnie Cooper, who is in his first year as Carroll’s head coach. “We played Wossman, Ouachita, East Ascension, Zachary, Rayville and Peabody. You’re talking about quarterfinalists and semifinalists, and we’re pretty young. I have a sophomore starting at point guard, and I’ll come off the bench with a freshman point guard sometimes. They’re young, and it’s been a whole different system for them.”
But lately, things have started to click for the Bulldogs. Carroll has won back-to-back district contests against Union and Sterlington, and Cooper credits the vital inclusion of more players once the second semester began.
“We picked up some guards that are going to really help, and some already have,” Cooper said. “I’ve left the gym not feeling good after certain wins, but these last two games, I think we’ve really played hard and shot the ball well.”
Malcolm Holmes, one of the players that Cooper recently added to the team, made a couple of 3-pointers in the win against Sterlington. Jose Bell was 3-for-5 from 3-point range for the Bulldogs in the win also.
Carroll has had to morph its playing style midway through the season after dealing with some key injuries like 6’7” senior center Randarius Jones and 6’3” junior forward Henry Manning sustaining ACL injuries. Still, Sterlington head coach Cory Emerson thought Carroll’s big Deonte Edwards, a 6’6” junior forward, would cause Sterlington issues.
“He’s probably of the best post players in the district, so we started with a game plan to shut him down, and they did a great job of finding the open guys,” Emerson said. “When you commit two bodies to one person, someone is going to be open.”
Carroll made Sterlington pay with 10 3-pointers, as ball movement and shot selection continue to improve for the Bulldogs.
Those will be key in the first district matchup with No. 2 Wossman this season. The No. 2 Wildcats made quick work of No. 10 Richwood last Friday night, so Cooper is hoping his young bunch can handle this pivotal clash at home against the Wildcats.
As for the Panthers, Emerson said this week would be an important one for his bunch.
“We’ve been getting worn down because we’ve dealt with injuries and had to play about seven guys,” Emerson said. “We’ll have Union at home Tuesday, a potential makeup game with Georgetown on Thursday and then Winnfield at home Friday, so we can potentially right the ship.”
