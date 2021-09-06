In what many believed to be a competitive matchup on paper, the Carroll Bulldogs annihilated predictions from the so-called experts with a 45-0 eye-opening win against Green Oaks in Week 1.
Star junior running back Amareya Greeley and fellow running back Davion Edwards accounted for multiple rushing touchdowns in the victory against a Green oaks squad that won seven games one year ago. But the stars of the show resided along the offensive line, according to Carroll head coach Tank Washington.
“I thought we did a good job of controlling the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Washington said. “Our defense created some short fields for our offense, and I thought all five of our offensive linemen did a good job.”
Washington went as far to call all five of them by name to make sure they got the recognition he felt they deserved. Thomas Little, Damien Toney, Braylin Young, Michael Tillman and Tyland Boughton set the tone in the trenches.
“Each week when we go out, I tell all those guys that if we’re going to win this game, nine times out of 10 it’s going to depend on them,” Washington said.
New Bulldog quarterback Zay Ford continued to settle into his role as the team’s signal caller. Ford connected with Kenderick Carter on a touchdown, but more importantly to Washington, Ford managed the game well.
“We’re not asking him to throw it 30 or 40 times,” Washington said. “He gets the young guys in position out there, stays live in the pocket and has made the right play. The offensive line has done a good job with protection too.”
Carter also kept LSU commit Decoldest Crawford relatively quiet for most of the night by shadowing him most of the night. The play of the day on defense also belonged to a big man, though. Big defensive lineman Myron Thomas came up with an interception in the red zone that sent Carroll’s sideline into a frenzy.
“Oh they went crazy,” Washington said. “We fell on a fumbled snap and had that interception, and then the defense really got into a groove.”
The (1-0) Bulldogs will look to go 2-0 when Avoyelles heads to town Friday.
