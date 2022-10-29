With all the moving parts surrounding Carroll's football program, one thing remained the same Friday night — the Bulldogs have yet to taste defeat in 2022.
An emotionally charged battle between undefeated (8-0) Carroll and battle-tested (5-4) Richwood combusted into a defensive slugfest that earned a tip of the cap from both coaching staffs Friday night. But in the end, after all the off-the-field distractions and suspensions levied against Carroll, the Bulldogs reigned victorious, 19-16.
Now it’s winner-take-all for the District 1-3A crown when Carroll takes the road trip to Union Parish Friday.
“Ah man, this is exactly what you want out of coaching,” said interim Carroll head coach Patrick Ford. “This was already a big matchup against a really good Richwood team, but then to go into a matchup for all the marbles in the district with Union, it doesn’t get any better than that.”
Before Carroll defeated Richwood, Carroll head coach Brandon Landers and eight assistant coaches were suspended by the LHSAA for the remainder of the 2022 football season following an altercation that took place in the stands with fans and law enforcement at Franklin Parish High School one week prior. That suspension prevents Landers and those other coaches from participating in games or practices the rest of the season. That ultimately meant Ford and a handful of other coaches had to divvy up responsibilities and ask coaches of other sports, along with junior high coaches, to join the coaching staff and help with gameday responsibilities. Because of the situation, Ford said the players were feeding off of emotion and adrenaline, which was great for the defense but also a deterrent on offense.
“It was tough to get that cohesiveness going on offense,” Ford said. “We had a couple drives stall out, and I have to give hats off to Richwood’s defense. That’s one of the finest defenses in the area. They really gave us some fits over there on the offensive side. The jitters were there, though. Our defense played really well too. We put their offense in some bad situations.”
Early on, the Rams capitalized on Carroll’s second turnover in its own territory in the first quarter. Richwood picked off an errant pass to set up a short drive that ended with a five-yard touchdown run by Jayleen Butler, who later left the game in the fourth quarter with a separated shoulder. Dantavion Nabors scored the two-point conversion to put the Rams up, 8-0, in the second quarter. Richwood did not score again until the seven-minute mark of the fourth quarter.
“Look, we knew going into the game that Carroll’s defense was one of the best ones we’ve seen all year,” Richwood head coach Marcus Yanez said. “They’re just so big and so fast, and man, they’re good defensively. They definitely had high emotions with everything that’s been going on all week. I told our guys to match that energy, and I thought we did. But they just did a good job of making the plays that counted. We didn’t.”
Down 8-0 late in the second quarter, the Bulldogs mounted their comeback.
Amareya Greeley recorded the first of several big special teams plays with a return that ultimately set up two key conversions through the air. The first was a third-and-12 that resulted in Ralph Singleton finding Demardrick Blunt on a 12-yard gain. Blunt broke numerous tackles on the conversion. Richwood responded with back-to-back sacks to push Richwood out of the red zone, but a swing pass to Peja Roberts from Singleton went 25 yards for the score right before half. Richwood carried an 8-7 lead into halftime.
What Ford didn’t account for in the first half was having young coaches high above the press box with a bird's eye view. That created some confusion and miscommunication in the first half.
“What happened is those guys weren’t used to looking at what we needed them to look at,” Ford said. “They not used to being up there and relaying the information. And we had such little time to prepare. That was something I neglected because I had a lot of other things on my plate. We’ll be better prepared with a full week, but we were going off of feel and had to make halftime adjustments.”
The adjustments out of half worked. Greeley put the Bulldogs on top for the first time of the evening in the third quarter with a 10-yard touchdown. He then recovered his own onside kick, but Richwood forced another Bulldog turnover with an interception shortly after. Still, Greeley continued to make plays in all three phases, and that was a trend Friday night. Special teams coordinator Dezmond Spivey pleaded with Ford to dial up a fake punt toward the end of the third quarter, and Ford trusted his fellow coach.
“Coach Spivey kept asking for that call. He said, ‘Coach, can we do it?’ And I said, ‘Let’s go for it,’” Ford said. “Greeley really took over in that second half.”
Greeley faked the punt and scored from 43 yards out to put the Bulldogs up, 19-8, early in the fourth quarter. Yanez felt that was the play of the game.
“With both defenses playing so stout, yeah, the fake punt definitely turned the tide,” Yanez said. “I think both teams were kind of looking for a spark to get it going offensively.”
Nabors scored with seven minutes to go in the game, and a two-point conversion that followed made it a 19-16 affair. Richwood had one last opportunity to go down and win the football game, but Elijah Jones recorded an interception for Carroll's defense.
“That was awesome,” Ford said. “Elijah has been a such a consistent player. He’s just a junior. That play right there sealed the deal.”
Carroll will look to remain unbeaten against a Farmers team that has been voted No. 1 in Class 3A by the LSWA for the majority of the football season. Meanwhile, Richwood will look to bounce back against Bastrop after falling to the top two teams in the district by a combined four points in back-to-back weeks.
“That common theme is starting to get old to me and my guys,” Yanez said. “But I just keep on preaching to finish and do the little things during the week that lead up to the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.