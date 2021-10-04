Carroll head coach Tank Washington kept it real about the Bulldogs’ looming district matchup against Richwood.
Both teams enter with 3-2 records, and one of the keys to winning Friday night will simply involve his team being hungrier than the Rams.
“Somebody has to make a statement,” Washington said. “Somebody has to move up to try and challenge the two teams that are normally at the top in the district.”
Simple mathematics will tell you the winner of this game will be in a favorable position in district play. With those top two teams that Washington referred to playing one another Friday night (Union vs. Sterlington), a chance to go 1-0 in the district sets the table for something much bigger down the road.
But you can’t get caught looking ahead if you’re Carroll, especially with Richwood surpassing expectations statewide by posting its first winning record since 2017.
“We need to come out and be physical,” Washington said. “Since that Avoyelles game, people have tried to line up and run the ball against us, and they’ve had some difficulty doing that.”
Richwood will enter the contest with momentum after defeating Woodlawn-Shreveport, 22-0.
Meanwhile, Carroll will roll into the matchup fresh off of back-to-back victories against Class 4A opponents following that loss to Avoyelles, which includes a 49-22 win against Bastrop last Friday night.
The Bulldogs spread the wealth offensively in a win where Carroll led 30-6 at half. Amareya Greeley rushed for 120 yards and three scores on 12 carries, Aneus Roberts recorded a 75-yard pick six and Zay Ford threw touchdowns to Demardrick Blunt and Nate Roberts.
“Jai Brown and Latreyveon Christian and Cameron Payne were all really good defensively,” Washington said. “Raphael Singleton scored a rushing touchdown for us, and he’s going to be our next quarterback next year.”
Ford finished 10-of-15 for 150 yards in the victory.
Washington was proud of the way his team matched Bastrop’s intensity from the opening kick and looks for his team to do the same against a hungry Richwood squad Friday night.
