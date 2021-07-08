Danielle Miller is a trailblazer.
In a sport that features brutes clashing helmets with the opposition, Miller specializes in building the physical makeup of Carroll’s football team. She’s also a female, but that doesn’t define her.
Not only is Miller uncommon in that she’s an assistant coach on the Bulldogs football team, but she also fills a unique role as the team’s head strength and conditioning coach.
“Females have been getting into the profession over the last few years, but to my knowledge she’s the only strength and conditioning head coach at the high school level in the state,” West Monroe strength and conditioning coach Jeremy Many said. “I’ve met an assistant down at Newman that was a female, but as far as head strength and conditioning coaches, I believe she’s the only one in Louisiana.”
Call Miller a pioneer if you like. Or call her a program builder, as she’s either restarted or launched powerlifting teams in her stints with Richwood, Wossman and Carroll dating back to 2010. She doesn’t get caught up in any of that, though.
What mostly consumes her time is learning about her team and how to connect with them.
“I just love weights, and I just love getting kids stronger,” Miller said. “I do love football, but this is more about the kids. I don’t have a big powerlifting team, so being able to watch them get stronger and carry it over to the field, knowing I’m making a difference on the field makes me happy.”
In a male-driven profession, Miller isn’t intimidated. Whether players freely give her the respect she deserves or not, Miller earns it by pushing Bulldog players in the weight room. And if you ask head coach Tank Washington, it’s a sight to see.
“Well she’s not laid back like I am,” Washington said, laughing. “She’s louder than me at times. I’ll tell you this. I wish she would be even more over the top sometimes. You have to have that good cop/bad cop relationship with (players) at times. I’m kind of laid back, but we demand respect and do things a certain way. When they get off the grid, we have to correct.”
The opportunity to become the new strength and conditioning coach for the school came out of tragedy. In December 2019, former strength and conditioning coach Osaro Kyles died tragically, shaking members of the Carroll coaching staff to their core. While processing his own grief, Washington needed to find a replacement, and he found one in the school’s powerlifting coach.
“It’s crazy how everything turned out,” Washington said. “We were scrambling. I had some guys in mind that were similar to (Kyles). He had such good relationships with the kids in the weight room, so I didn’t want to go too far from that personality. She was already here and spent some time assisting him with football stuff before. So she stepped up, and it’s been a pretty smooth transition.”
Miller earned the title of strength and conditioning coach in June 2020 and navigated an unusual first season during the pandemic.
“I was so excited to get that opportunity,” Miller said. “I can’t say I was nervous because a lot of (the players) had already been working with me. I started listening to different strength and conditioning coaches for football. I had the weights part of it down. I’ve been in the weight room for over 20 years because I started lifting in high school.”
Miller was a standout softball player at Neville when powerlifting was introduced to her by then powerlifting coach Darren Moody. After Miller graduated in 2002, she went and joined ULM’s powerlifting team, which was coached by Many as a volunteer. ULM placed third as a team in Omaha in 2004 before he ultimately moved on, and Miller transferred to Louisiana Tech.
For the longest time Miller thought she’d be impacting the next generation as a softball coach, but through her success in powerlifting, she found a new way to connect with today's youth when she became Richwood’s powerlifting coach in 2010.
“It was just getting to fulfill a dream,” Miller said. “I always wanted to make a bigger impact. I always wanted to be a coach. When I went to college, I still wanted to be a softball coach, but then it all turned to powerlifting and led to me focusing on the weight room. I stayed at Richwood for four years then went to Wossman for four more years before I came here.”
Over the last decade, Miller has helped shine a light on powerlifting in Northeast Louisiana. That isn't lost on Many, who couldn’t be any prouder of his former weightlifter.
“She has definitely bridged a gap in those schools that haven’t had powerlifting,” Many said. “She’s planting programs. That’s huge for the sport and for our area. And she’s a female doing all of this, so that just puts the cherry on top for me.”
Entering her second year as Carroll’s strength and conditioning coach, Washington commended Miller for the job she’s done so far, and he looks forward to the strides the Bulldogs make in the strength department in the near future.
“I never second guessed the decision to hire her,” Washington said. “I think she’s the only female strength and conditioning coach in the state, and we’re glad to have her.”
