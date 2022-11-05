A fast start couldn’t keep Carroll undefeated Friday night. Not after running into the state’s all-time leading rusher in Union’s Trey Holly.
Holly finished with 230 rushing yards and three touchdowns on “Trey Holly Day” in Farmerville, as Union won the outright District 1-3A title with a 35-19 victory Friday night.
“We had two really tough matchups with Richwood being a physical game and then Union,” Carroll interim head coach Patrick Ford said. “We had a lot of guys banged up after that Richwood game. Jy Brown and LaTrevion Christian each had injured ankles, and we lost Ralph Singleton and Peja Roberts with head injuries in this game against Union. They leaned on us, and Holly got to rolling. It was an issue. That big offensive line, they got the best of us.”
Hours before the contest, the LHSAA denied an appeal from the Monroe City School District to reinstate nine coaches, including head coach Brandon Landers. With the LHSAA’s denial, those nine coaches will remain suspended from coaching practices or games for the remainder of the football season.
The appeal stemmed from the incident at Franklin Parish that involved Franklin Parish coaches, fans and law enforcement. Three coaches were charged with misdemeanors.
The Carroll Bulldogs had an ideal start in Union, jumping on the Farmers, 13-0.
Demardrick Blunt capped an opening drive score with a three-yard run before Holly fumbled a pitch at Carroll’s own 40-yard line. Singleton ripped off a 39-yard rush before Amareya Greeley capped the scoring drive and put the Bulldogs up by two scores.
“We had a good game plan going in,” Ford said. “We were going to utilize Singleton’s speed and elusiveness. We were running our speed option with him, and we got Blunt and Greeley running downhill. But then Singleton goes out in the third quarter and Roberts goes out, and Blunt was already gimpy with his ankle. It’s Week 10. We were dealing with injuries like everybody else.”
Holly would make up for the mishap. First, Holly scored on an 18-yard run before breaking loose on a 48-yard run and punching it in from a yard out to give Union a 14-13 edge. Union scored 21 unanswered points to lead 21-13 at the half.
Down 28-13, Nate Roberts returned a kickoff 80 yards to close the gap to 28-19, but that’s as close as the Bulldogs would make it.
“I think they made adjustments with Holly,” Ford said. “They started running counter, and the thing about having new coaches is making adjustments and not having trained eyes in the sky. That put us behind because we weren’t making adjustments quickly. I got the IPad and saw it a little late because I was managing both sides of the ball, so I put that on myself.”
Carroll is currently ranked No. 5 in the GeauxPreps.com unofficial power rankings and await a ruling on their playoff destiny.
