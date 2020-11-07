Sure, one might say the (2-1) Carroll Bulldogs were happy just to get back on the football field after spending multiple weeks in quarantine. But a 32-16 victory over Wossman in the Baby Bayou Classic made certain there was a reason for celebration Friday night.
The Bulldogs got off to a slow start after missing three consecutive Friday nights, as Wossman led 8-0 in the early goings. But a tip-toe touchdown reception from sophomore Demardrick Blunt got the C-Dogs within one. After that Antonio Hollins touchdown pass, the Bulldogs were off and running.
Amareya Greeley rushed for 235 yards and two touchdowns. Greeley also hauled in a 45-yard touchdown pass in the Bulldogs victory.
Defensively, veteran linebacker Derrick Conner continued to show out for the Bulldogs. He led the team with 15 tackles, while Phillippe Price added 10 more.
The victory for Carroll marks the first time the Bulldogs have won back-to-back contests against their rival Wildcats since 2011.
The Bulldogs are set to play Union Friday, while Wossman will look for a new opponent now that Richwood will quarantine the next two weeks.
