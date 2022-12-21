Demardrick Blunt is still a Bulldog, but he’ll be switching colors at the next level.
The Carroll Bulldog standout athlete gave his John Hancock to Louisiana Tech Wednesday during the early period of National Signing Day.
Blunt’s first offer ended up becoming his destination of choice. He even admitted he almost committed when Louisiana Tech offered back in the summer. Call it a dream come true for Blunt, who had doubts about his football future.
“I didn’t think I would do it. I won’t say I didn’t believe in myself, but I just didn’t think I would play college football, for real,” Blunt said.
The camp that changed it all took place in Ruston around June. But if not for a camp that Blunt attended earlier in the year, his football future might’ve remained in doubt. Blunt participated in an East Texas camp prior to showing out in Ruston when he received pivotal advice from a UTSA coach.
“I wasn’t getting interest, but I was getting hype,” Blunt said. “I said forget it. I’m going to start going to camps. The Texas camp was a mega camp with a bunch of colleges and stuff. That was the first one that I switched to defense. One of the coaches from UTSA told me he wanted to see me at safety. I was a receiver that whole day and then got at safety. He told me he liked me and that I should start playing defense at camps too. When I started doing that, I started getting interest, even though I never played it in games.”
The 6'3", 205-pound Carroll athlete collected five offers after guiding the Bulldogs to an 8-2 record this past football season. As a quarterback and tight end, Blunt accounted for 1,010 total yards and 12 total touchdowns during his senior campaign.
While Blunt made the most noise in his high school career with the ball in his hand, Louisiana Tech coaches told Blunt they liked him as a safety/linebacker hybrid. And it was that constant communication with coaches that made Blunt want to stay a Bulldog.
“They kept in contact with me, and I felt very comfortable with them, especially Paul Turner. He talked to me every day,” Blunt said.
Blunt will report to Louisiana Tech in the summer after leading Carroll to one of its most memorable seasons in recent memory.
“Not too many Carroll teams can win eight straight games like that,” Blunt said. “It felt really good.”
Award-winning sports writer for columns and features since joining the field in 2013. As the first-ever featured columnist of the month at Bleacher Report, Martin cut his teeth with online media before joining the newspaper business in 2014.
