In just the second year under Lonnie Cooper, the Carroll Bulldogs made a Marsh Madness push, but unfortunately for the C-Dogs, their run ended in a 48-32 semifinal loss to No. 1 Madison Prep.
From the jump, No. 4 Carroll found itself deep in a hole thanks to turnovers and easy transition baskets by an extremely athletic Chargers squad.
After being engaged in a 4-4 tie out of the gates, the Chargers forced some turnovers with their press to rip off a 9-0 run and gain full control of Monday night’s semifinal clash. Madison Prep kept Carroll’s “bigs” inactive early on simply because Carroll struggled so often to break the Chargers’ press.
Madison Prep brought some size to the big dance, as well. A fourth offensive rebound on the final possession of the first quarter led to a Madison Prep bucket that put the Chargers up 16-6.
Shahriar Hunter knocked down a 3-pointer in the second quarter for the Bulldogs, and that would ultimately be the highlight of the quarter for Carroll. That was the lone 3-point make on eight attempts for the Bulldogs, as Madison Prep led 26-14 at half.
After trailing 30-14 in the third quarter, Carroll made a run at the Chargers. Randerious Jones’ 10th point of the game cut the deficit to single digits in the quarter. Ashton Scott drained a 3-pointer for Carroll to get the Bulldogs within seven. Carroll entered the fourth down, 33-26.
The Chargers opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run, and Carroll ended the run with a Ricky Johnson 3-pointer. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Madison Prep closed the game out on a 9-3 run to advance to the finals.
Jones led the Bulldogs with 12 points, but Carroll shot just 32% in the loss. Meanwhile, Madison Prep was led by Dezie'L Perkins with 21 points, and the Chargers sunk 50% of their shots from the field.
The Bulldogs finished their season with a 22-8 overall record.
