The (0-1) Carroll Bulldogs suffered a 23-13 loss to (2-0) Huntington Thursday night, but if you’re looking for head coach Tank Washington to hang his head in defeat, you might be disappointed.
“We have 17 new starters, and it was a rough night with the elements,” Washington said. “We’ve got nine new kids on offense we’re trying to break in and eight new kids on defense. I believe we’re going to be alright. We just have to get more consistent.”
Carroll sophomore running back Amareya Greeley ripped off a 65-yard touchdown run, and junior athlete Johntavis Jenkis recorded both an interception and 70-plus kickoff return for a score in the loss.
Defensively, the Bulldogs forced several turnovers. Jenkins, along with Alexander Harris and Oshun Bryant recorded interceptions for the C-Dogs. And there were other bright spots defensively, as well.
“We had some young guys play last night,” Washington said. “We had a ninth grader (Cameron Payne) and a 10th grader (Latravion Christian) start for us at linebacker. They each made some plays. Defensively, we did a good job of giving them long fields to drive, and after the defense blew a couple assignments early, we actually did a good job.”
Carroll now enters an open week after being relegated to a cancellation in Week 1. Washington is currently hunting for an opponent to play Friday.
