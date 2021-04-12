About a month ago West Ouachita head coach Mitch Thomas dreaded looking at the power rankings. The (17-11) Chiefs were still looking for signature wins and getting dangerously close to becoming ineligible for the playoffs. After a series sweep against a Top 16 district foe in Pineville, things are slightly different for West Ouachita.
“Three weeks ago or so I was sitting here thinking, ‘Are we even going to make the playoffs?’” Thomas said. “Now we’re starting to have some success, and I think guys can see that we can now control whether or not we host a playoff game.”
The Chiefs climbed all the way up to No. 18 in GeauxPreps.com’s power rankings, thanks to the pivotal district series victory against Pineville.
The Chiefs opened the series with a 6-1 victory on Thursday before shutting down Pineville in a 3-1 win on Saturday. As big as those district victories were for Thomas and his crew, West Ouachita’s head coach wanted to highlight a come-from-behind victory against Franklin Parish even more.
“Everything that could have gone wrong went wrong for us against Franklin Parish,” said Thomas after his team rallied from a 5-0 deficit to win 11-8 on Tuesday. “Our starter struggled and then Grant Hofler came in, hit a couple of guys and gave up a couple of runs. But then he settled down and put up zeroes all the way until the sixth. That was huge because it kept us in the game. We had huge hits to overcome our mistakes. That was a game where we really had to play hard to win.”
A change happened in that game, and it was prevalent against the Rebels. The Chiefs were playing good clean baseball where the defense shined in wins.
The offense and the pitching were highlights too. Brady Ryals, Ryan Stevenson and Hudson Shepherd engineered the offense in a 6-1 win before Kade Parker shut down the Rebels in a complete game effort on Saturday.
Parker’s performance stood out to Thomas because he knew how much pain Parker was in.
“He sprained his ankle in the fourth and did not want to come out,” Thomas said. “He pitched the last three innings with just guts. He just battled. He didn’t have his best stuff, but I even told him afterwards, ‘That was one of the gutsiest performances we’ve had on the mound.’”
Parker allowed one run on six hits and one walk in the victory, while Shepherd led the team at the plate with a 2-for-3 day.
West Ouachita went through the growing pains early on, as one might expect with such a young team. Thomas will be the first to tell you his bunch isn’t the most athletic team in the area, but talent doesn’t always go hand-in-hand with wins and losses, Thomas said.
“It took us a little longer this year, but I think they’ve bought in and are doing things right,” Thomas said. “It’s OK to say you’re not the most talented team. They understand that now. But if we execute and do the things right, we’ll have a chance to win.”
The Chiefs will look to climb further in the rankings to host the opening round of the playoffs.
