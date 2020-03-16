If any team could benefit from more playing time, it would be a young West Ouachita baseball team that’s still trying to cut its teeth on the varsity level.
With only two starters returning to this year’s lineup, West Ouachita Mitch Thomas can’t play in enough big games, but just like everybody else, West Ouachita will be lucky to play in another game this season.
“They needed this experience,” Thomas said. “That’s why we’ve had some really good days and some really bad days.”
West Ouachita went 1-2 over the weekend in Eunice’s tournament. Thomas said his group played its best game against Acadiana to open the tournament and then played arguably its worst games to date in the games that followed against New Iberia and Lafayette Christian.
In a five-inning, 13-2 victory against Acadiana on Thursday, Cody Edmiston held Acadiana to just two runs on four hits and three walks, while Grant Hoffler produced a 4-for-4 performance at the plate. Hoffler hit two doubles and was responsible for three RBI in the victory.
Edmiston helped his own cause at the plate, as he produced a 3-for-3 day and recorded a double in the win.
West Ouachita followed that performance up with a 15-1 loss to New Iberia. The Chiefs were limited to just two hits in the contest. And Lafayette Christian defeated the Chiefs 15-5 on Saturday. Kade Parker went 2-for-2 with a double in the loss.
“We look at these kids and we think they’re immune to everything that’s going on,” Thomas said. “We don’t think about how tough it is, and I say this about all high school boys and girls playing right now. Right now, what’s going on is more important than athletics. I don’t know if all the talk affected our kids or not, but I could tell it was rough on our four seniors.”
The Chiefs enter this abrupt break in action with a 6-8 record.
