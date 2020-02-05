Matt Middleton has been on a mission to wake a sleeping giant at West Ouachita, and after his third year as head coach, the Chiefs are coming off of a 6-5 season and sending three Chiefs off to further their football careers.
Punter Dawson Hagan (University of Arkansas at Monticello), offensive guard Tim Andrajack (Lyon College) and running back Alfred Cole (Highland Community College) each signed the dotted line Wednesday, marking the most Chiefs players under Middleton to give their John Hancock on National Signing Day.
“We have a lot of young men in our backyard that get overlooked,” Middleton said. “It was a good day to see them sign.”
Andrajack, who said he chose Lyon College over some preferred walk-on options because of how the coaches treated him, said West Ouachita’s signing day spoke for itself.
“It’s amazing to see how Coach Middleton has turned everything around at the school and have it not only work out for us this season, but after high school and how it’s helping us still,” Andrajack said.
The connection to UAM is a no-brainer for fans familiar with Middleton’s background. Middleton served as an offensive coordinator there roughly a decade ago, which makes it all the more fitting one of his players signed with the Boll Weevils.
“(Middleton) told me it would be a great place for me to go, and he told me I’d love the campus,” Hagan said. “After I took my visit I knew this was the place for me.”
Hagan won’t be making that journey alone. Northeast Louisiana players that he’s squared off against in the past will also make that journey, as Neville had two players sign with UAM and West Monroe had another.
“It’s pretty cool because I know some of them,” Hagan said. “It’s cool knowing that I have some people going there that I at least know.”
As for Cole, his opportunity at Highland generated from Middleton reaching out to some old coaching buddies and sending out highlights. After connecting with new Highland coach Jeff Hancock, Middleton got to deliver the great news to Cole.
“A couple of days after he did that he called me, and I was just getting out of church,” Cole said. “He said, ‘Are you sitting down? I’ve got some amazing news. Jeff Hancock said he’d give you a full-ride offer.’ I was like, ‘In Arkansas?’”
After Cole found out he would be traveling to not Arkansas but Kansas for a 10-hour trek for his new school, he just had two words to say: “God bless.”
Cole was grateful for the opportunity to continue his playing career, and though Highland’s 2020 offense is a work in process, Cole said he’d likely line up as a tight end next season.
“I would like to play fullback, but he said he’d put me at a hybrid tight end some,” Cole said. “As of right now I’m a tight end hybrid. I’d like to run it more because we’re an offense that just runs it over and over again, but I can’t complain about that. I’m happy about this opportunity.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.