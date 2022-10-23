The (4-4) West Ouachita football team suffered its fourth consecutive loss of the season, as District 2-5A has been unkind to the Chiefs.
Following Friday night’s 48-7 loss, the Chiefs have been outscored, 160-14. But it isn’t all bad news for West Ouachita. Despite falling to 4-4 on the season, GeauxPreps.com’s unofficial power rankings have the Chiefs listed at No. 20 in Non-Select Division I with a home contest against winless Pineville on the horizon. And that creates urgency inside the walls of the athletic facility ahead of Friday night’s home contest.
“We told our guys (after the Ruston game) that we’re in the playoffs now,” West Ouachita head coach Mike Rainwater said. “That’s the way we’re treating this. Every game is a playoff game now. We still have our goal of having a home playoff game, and look, Pineville has some weapons and a couple of guys that can hurt you. But we’re approaching Pineville and ASH as if they are playoff games.”
Ruston led 34-0 at half, as quarterback Jaden Osborne and running back Jordan Hayes produced big nights offensively. Osborne completed 11-of-13 passes for 170 yards and two scores. Aaron Jackson caught one of those touchdown passes and finished with 92 receiving yards on four catches. Hayes led all rushers with 171 yards and two scores on eight carries.
“I was very impressed with Ruston,” Rainwater said. “They can run it well, and they didn’t even have (starter Dyson) Fields, but Hayes has that quick twitch and burst. Ruston’s passing game is probably the most impressive (between West Monroe, Ouachita and Ruston). With the way they can run the football and stretch the field with Jackson, it’s tough to defend. I don’t want to compare (Jackson) to (Washington Commanders wide receiver) Cam Sims by no means cause I’m biased there, but he’s a big body guy who can move. And Ruston’s quarterback is the best quarterback in the district. He’s got some spin on the ball.”
As strong as the Bearcats offense is, Ruston’s defense has stolen the headlines all season long, and for good reason. West Ouachita struggled on offense against the No. 2 team in Non-Select Division I, per GeauxPreps.com.
West Ouachita rushed for 109 yards on 44 attempts and finished with just 17 passing yards against the (7-1) Bearcats.
Antonio Ford led the Chiefs with 78 rushing yards on 26 carries. Ford had the lone touchdown run for the Chiefs.
The good news for the Chiefs is West Ouachita enters this week against Pineville relatively healthy.
“Jo Pelto got a little banged up in the game, but we’re probably 90% healthy after facing that gauntlet (Ouachita, West Monroe and Ruston),” Rainwater said. “That’s the cream of the crop in 2-5A, and we’ve come out pretty healthy.”
